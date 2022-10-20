Bendito Strengthens Board of Directors and Management Team

RENO, Nev. and TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bendito Resources Inc. ("Bendito", the "Company", or "we") is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Steve Filipovic to the Board of Directors and Mr. Facundo Cazares as the Vice President Exploration. Mr. Filipovic has vast executive experience in mining operations, exploration activities, finance, and accounting and, when combined with his business and Board leadership experience, is highly qualified to become a Board member of Bendito as the Company advances its projects. Mr. Cazares is an exploration geologist with vast experience in Mexico, having developed exploration projects and lead generative programs for a variety of major mining and junior exploration companies.

Mr. Paul Huet, Chairman of the Board of Bendito, commented: "Steve is a great addition to the Bendito Resources Board, as the Audit Committee Chairman. He brings several years of Audit, Executive and Corporate Board experience from the Mining Industry in North America. The timing for his addition could not be better as the Company is in preparations towards going public on the TSXV in Canada."

Mr. John Antwi, President and CEO of Bendito commented: "I am very excited that Facundo has joined the management team. His astute geology background, leadership, and local influence will be an asset to the Company. In his role as Vice President and Country Manager, we are looking to strategically advance our core projects in Mexico and build enduring in-country relationships with the local governments and the communities we operate."

About Mr. Steve Filipovic

Steve Filipovic is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 25 years' finance experience. He has held several roles throughout his career including, Vice President Finance of Wolfden Resources Limited until its acquisition by Zinifex in 2007, and Chief Financial Officer of Premier Gold Mines Limited until its acquisition by Equinox Gold Corp in 2021. Steve currently provides consulting services to several private companies and is Chief Financial Officer of Nevada focused Paycore Minerals Inc, and Quebec focused Nuvau Minerals Inc. Steve previously practiced as an Audit Manager with Ernst and Young LLP in their Calgary Oil & Gas group and is an ICD.D designated Director with a broad experience base and years of C-Suite, Board Room exposure.

About Mr. Facundo Cazares

Facundo Cazares is an exploration geologist with 17 years of experience in developing exploration projects and generative programs in Mexico. During his professional career he has worked with junior exploration and major mining companies such as la Imperial Resources, Riverside Resources, Yamana Gold, Centerra Gold, leading in multiple generative programs. He managed the Mexico generative exploration program for gold and copper with Centerra Gold and also managed the Riverside-BHP Mexico generative exploration program for copper, handling all technical and financial activities to target for giant porphyry deposits. Mr. Cazares has a bachelor's degree in geology and a master's degree in geological sciences from University of Sonora.

About Bendito Resources Inc.

Bendito Resources Inc. is a private mineral resource company formed and led by experienced mining and exploration executives with headquarters in Reno, Nevada, USA and regional offices in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. The Company fully-owns a portfolio of diversified mineral projects in Mexico, which includes the Alacran and Oposura projects, both of which have previously reported mineral resources. The Mexican property portfolio comprises the Company's sole mineral interests. For additional information please visit the Company's website at www.benditoresources.com or contact the Company at the below:

John Antwi Bendito Resources Jeff Stieber



President & CEO 6490 S McCarran Blvd Chief Financial Officer jantwi@benditoresources.com Building E, Suite 121 jstieber@benditoresources.com (775) 340-2719 Reno, NV 89509 (775) 250-0300

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes", and or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. This Press Release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of management.

Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates, and forecasts, including but not limited to factors about the business and the industry and markets in which the Company operates and the risks related thereto. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

