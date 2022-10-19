Nextuple Introduces Omni Fulfillment Microservices to Transform the Retail Experience and Create Efficiencies

Retailers Can Now Quickly Build and Scale New Fulfillment Capabilities with Nextuple Fulfillment Studio

ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextuple , a pioneer in transforming retail fulfillment, today announced Nextuple Fulfillment Studio, a composable suite of microservices that empowers retailers to build and scale omnichannel fulfillment capabilities with speed and precision to delight customers and increase competitive position.

"Consumer demand for speed and convenience requires retailers to offer flexible, custom, and robust fulfillment options. No longer can retailers be confined to monolithic architectures that are rigid and hard to modify," said Darpan Seth, CEO at Nextuple. "Instead, they require development tools that allow them to deliver new capabilities within their existing infrastructure by deploying highly scalable cloud-native microservices. Nextuple Fulfillment Studio's powerful building blocks enable retailers to create differentiated fulfillment experiences quickly so that time to value is accelerated."

Nextuple Microservices Fulfillment Studio includes three Tuples (an ordered set of microservices) of mix-and-match microservices that can work independently or together to create solutions for flexible fulfillment.

Promise – The Promise Tuple offers four major composable microservices for promising, sourcing, inventory, and capacity. These services enable retailers to craft a breadth of Omni fulfillment use cases using GEO or SLA-based availability strategies and optimize based on speed, cost, or custom rules.

Orchestrate – The Order Orchestration Tuple builds upon a unified order store across all sales channels, including sales fulfillment, and returns orders, giving consumers visibility across all interactions in a scalable architecture. The Order Orchestration Tuple offers four composable microservices for the order state engine, order store, manage order APIs, and order management.

Fulfill – The Omni Fulfillment Tuple offers five composable microservices for flexible store-based fulfillment, digital order queuing, picking, staging operations, packing/shipping, and dispensing. These services enable retailers to efficiently scale store fulfillment operations and meet customer expectations across all fulfillment types.

Features include:

Flexible Deployment - The Nextuple Fulfillment Studio is available on any public or private cloud and can be delivered as SaaS or as an owned asset.

Access to Resources - Developers can access source code, documentation, and Nextuple's engineering and product management expertise through managed services.

Unique Licensing Model - With Nextuple's unique licensing model, firms retain IP rights to modify code whenever needed.

Open Scalable Platform – The Fulfillment Studio is compatible with your favorite tech stack and offers unlimited scalability.

Robust Security - SOC2 Type II certified.

Seamless Extensibility - Offer new functions, add-ons, and extensions without requiring new systems.

About Nextuple

Nextuple helps customer-centric retailers create and transform omnichannel fulfillment by using a microservices architecture. The Nextuple Fulfillment Studio enables retailers to quickly build and scale new fulfillment experiences to delight customers, create more omnichannel agility, and accelerate time-to-value. Nextuple has offices in Massachusetts, U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Bangalore, India. To learn more, visit us www.Nextuple.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

View original content:

SOURCE Nextuple