E. J. McKay Advises Premium Beverage Brand Owner and Distributor 31Jiu on its sale to Hong Kong based conglomerate Jebsen Group

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jebsen Group, a leading brand builder and investor in Greater China, today announced it has completed the acquisition of 31Jiu (Shanghai) Co Ltd ("31Jiu"). As of October 19th, 2022, 31Jiu will operate as an integral part of Jebsen Beverage, Jebsen Group's business line focusing on premium beverage in the Greater China market. E. J. McKay acts as the exclusive financial advisor to 31Jiu and its shareholders in the transaction.

James Li, Chairman of E. J. McKay, commented, "We are pleased to act as the exclusive financial advisor to 31Jiu on the transaction. The Transaction is yet another example of E. J. McKay's expertise in the food and beverages industries, and our deep relationships in Asia." He further added, "the deal process was largely conducted in virtual space with limited physical meetings. Technology enabled the process during this special time, and our team's commitment to exceptional service and deep personal relationships ensured the success of the transaction."

Frank Li, Chairman of 31Jiu said, "We are very pleased with this new relationship with Jebsen, which creates a win-win situation for our customers and partners. We are also especially impressed by the creativity in solutions finding, navigation of complexities, deep industry knowledge, the hard work and seamless teamwork of the E. J. McKay team with us, without which we would not have been able to accomplish this successful result at the compressed timetable and under Covid lockdowns."

About 31Jiu

Founded in 2013, 31Jiu is a premium beverage brand owner and distributor of international brands in the Chinese mainland with a multi-category portfolio including sparkling beverage, cider and kombucha. In 2016 and 2021, 31Jiu introduced Bundaberg and Remedy into the Chinese mainland and developed them into leading brands in their respective categories. In addition, 31Jiu launched its proprietary brand Maui Cider in 2020. Headquartered in Shanghai and with presence in most first and second-tier cities, 31Jiu's products are distributed nationwide, and accessible to consumers through major e-commerce platforms, as well as leading supermarket chains, convenience stores, hotels, restaurants, and cafes.

About Jebsen Group

Founded in 1895, Jebsen Group is a leading brand builder and a focused marketing, investment and distribution organization. A family-owned private company with over 125 years of continuous presence in Greater China, Jebsen is committed to supporting its partners' needs in building market demand, generating sales, and connecting customers across the region. Under the master brand of Jebsen, the Group has four Core Business Lines – Motors, Beverage, Consumer and Jebsen Capital. Jebsen offers over 200 of the world's premium brands extensive and specialised local market access. Outside the region, Jebsen enjoys close ties with sister companies in Australia, South East Asia, Denmark and Germany.

About E. J. McKay

E. J. McKay is an independent investment bank with a focus on Asia-related transactions with offices China, India, Japan, and a presence in major financial centers around the world. The firm's services include M&A, strategic advisory and capital raising. E. J. McKay pioneered the China – Europe transaction corridor, initiated the capital flows between China and India and has a history of advising clients on some of the most significant and complex transactions between China and Europe, North America, Latin America, India, Japan and the Middle East.

Media Contact

mary.chen@ejmckay.com

+1 650 776 4649 (USA)

+86 134 8018 9930 (China)

View original content:

SOURCE E. J. McKay