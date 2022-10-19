Bloomberg Law to Feature Latest Legal Intelligence and Tools for Corporate Counsel at 2022 ACC Meeting

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced that it will highlight its resources and workflow tools at the annual meeting of the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) taking place in Las Vegas October 23-26. Bloomberg Law will showcase its legal intelligence that helps corporate counsel address both near and long-term challenges, along with tools and other resources that deliver quickly and help contain costs.

Bloomberg Law Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bloomberg Law) (PRNewswire)

Some of the newest resources for in-house counsel that Bloomberg Law will be featuring at ACC include:

In-House Counsel Resources Page , which brings together the essential resources corporate counsel can rely on to accomplish their daily tasks, including workflow tools, Practical Guidance toolkits aligned to common in-house tasks, and curated practitioner tools and news.

In Focus: Contract Drafting , which offers a starting point for contract drafters of various levels of experience and across practice areas. It provides sample clauses and other Practical Guidance, curated transactional precedent searches, news, analysis, survey results, law firm client alerts, and workflow tools such as Draft Analyzer. The page now includes additional resources for technology and privacy contracts.

Technology, Financial Services, and Health Industries ESG Toolkits , created to offer guidance around ESG issues applicable to companies in the tech, financial services, and health sectors. The toolkits provide broad overviews of how companies in these industries can be exposed to risks and opportunities in connection with ESG topics, as well as what factors companies should consider when preparing their ESG disclosures.

In Focus: Abortion Law and accompanying Abortion Law Toolkit compile the resources that practitioners need to monitor federal and state developments, understand the legal implications arising from the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization , and stay compliant.

New transactional sample clauses and agreements dealing with emerging issues including Marketing & Digital Rights, Supply Chain, #MeToo Reps & Warranties, Health Transactions, LIBOR Replacement, and more.

Market Standard Clauses, which utilize Bloomberg Law's Draft Analyzer AI-powered technology to identify market standards in M&A agreements and allows in-house counsel to compare language to the market.

Bloomberg Law will host an event for in-house counsel on October 23 at which attendees will be among the first to get a look at how Bloomberg Law is solving the most pressing contract workflow challenges facing in-house counsel with essential drafting, editing, and negotiating tools seamlessly integrated with Microsoft Word.

On Monday, October 24, Bloomberg Law Principal Legal Analyst Robert Dillard and Assistant Team Lead Dori Goldstein will participate on a panel, "#WeGotFiredForThis: Best Practices for Addressing Workers' Social Media Posts." Along with fellow panelists Maureen Hopbell, lead counsel, FedEx Ground Package System, Inc., and Christine Anselmo Binotti, counsel, Motorola Solutions, Inc., they will take participants through preparing for and responding to real-world examples of social media in the workplace in a highly interactive session. The panel will explore what goes into good employment policies, highlight best practices and innovative response strategies, and examine what businesses should learn from recent incidents and litigation.

"Bloomberg Law is uniquely equipped to address the needs of in-house counsel, providing them with the answers they need quickly and effectively, while helping them cut costs and stay ahead of impacts in the legal space," said Joe Breda, president, Bloomberg Law. "We look forward to engaging with ACC attendees about how Bloomberg Law can help them stay on top of industry trends and issues, drive attorney productivity, keep more work in-house, and deliver guidance with confidence."

For more information about Bloomberg Law or to request a demo, visit http://onb-law.com/C66I50Lfn3E.

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence. Our deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. Bloomberg Law is the only legal research provider to include continuous enhancements to its platform at no cost to existing subscribers. For more information, visit Bloomberg Law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bloomberg Law