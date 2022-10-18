Realtor.com® Appoints Mausam Bhatt as Chief Product Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realtor.com® today announced it has named Mausam Bhatt as its chief product officer. In his role, Mausam is responsible for Realtor.com®'s product and design strategy and roadmap, leading and scaling the team, and collaborating closely with the tech and growth teams.

Mausam Bhatt (PRNewswire)

Mausam is a seasoned product executive who has helped companies scale globally and built several market-leading products from the ground up. Before venturing out on his own, he led Google's commerce initiatives, where his team developed and accelerated transaction growth on the Google Shopping platform, serving billions of users and global merchants ranging from Fortune 500 retailers to micro direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands. Prior to Google, he was chief product officer for RetailMeNot, leading teams that diversified the company's product line from primarily a coupons-only marketplace to a modern offering with cash-back wallet, credit card-linked offers, prescription healthcare savings, and gift cards marketplace.

"Mausam is a gifted leader whose passion for innovation and experience building high performing, world-class product and design teams made him the perfect fit for this role," said David Doctorow, CEO of Realtor.com®. "As we move forward, our product and design strategy will remain laser focused on empowering consumers with confidence and our customers to grow. We have much to be proud of, and I am excited to see what's to come under Mausam's leadership."

"I'm honored to be part of the Realtor.com® team and everything it does to help buyers, sellers and renters on their home journey," said Mausam. "The passion of the team and their dedication to providing the best experience possible for both consumers and customers made this opportunity too good to pass up."

Mausam will be based in Realtor.com®'s Santa Clara headquarters. He holds an MBA from Duke University and an MS in Computer Science from the University of Arizona.

About Realtor.com®

Realtor.com® is an open real estate marketplace built for everyone. Realtor.com® pioneered the world of digital real estate more than 25 years ago. Today, through its website and mobile apps, Realtor.com® is a trusted guide for consumers, empowering more people to find their way home by breaking down barriers, helping them make the right connections, and creating confidence through expert insights and guidance. For professionals, Realtor.com® is a trusted partner for business growth, offering consumer connections and branding solutions that help them succeed in today's on-demand world. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc. For more information, visit Realtor.com®.

Media Contact

press@realtor.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Realtor.com