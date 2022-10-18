Geotab and Phillips Connect address transportation sector challenges through the availability of asset tracker

MyGeotab users now have access to asset tracking and management solutions with just a few simple clicks

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Global IoT and connected transportation leaders, Geotab and Phillips Connect announced today that StealthNet™ and SolarNet™ asset tracking and management solutions are now available through the Geotab Marketplace Order Now program. Phillips Connect solutions are fully integrated with the MyGeotab platform, providing users with faster access to analytics that help increase operational efficiency and lower operating costs.

Phillips Connect is a trusted name in asset tracking and management, with tens of thousands of devices in operation today. StealthNet™ and SolarNet™ are IP67 rated, making them ideal solutions for capturing actionable data from trailers, chassis, containers, equipment, and light-duty vehicles that operate in harsh conditions. They are also easy to install, require almost no ongoing maintenance and are expandable to interface with other sensors through hard-wire and Bluetooth connectivity.

"We've made work easier for our customers by integrating our most popular asset management solutions to be accessible, and interface seamlessly within MyGeotab," says Phillips Connect's VP of Customer Experience, Jessica Smith. "Phillips Connect and Geotab share a passion and expertise to deliver information that enhances our customers' businesses. We're proud to deliver it with a great user experience."

Geotab's robust integration infrastructure enables seamless user experiences across a broad spectrum of third-party technology and solutions available through the Marketplace. This allows MyGeotab users to easily gather and analyze data through a single platform, rather than having to access multiple platforms and managing data separately.

Economic and societal pressures are leaving commercial transportation businesses more vulnerable to the negative impact of issues that challenge the sector, such as trailer and cargo theft and loss, and inefficient asset and time management. Phillips Connect's technology available through the Geotab Marketplace Order Now program helps users procure solutions quickly and conveniently, allowing them to make informed decisions that can help mitigate risk, improve productivity, and create cost efficiency.

The integrated solution provides users with the ability to track assets diligently to manage theft or loss, automate yard checks, and help identify maintenance issues before costly repairs are needed.

Key benefits of the integrated solution include:

Allows for total awareness of trailer health with deep data insights and analysis in real time

Enables comprehensive monitoring of chassis sensors to receive status updates and notifications to help identify issues before they arise

Helps users monitor location and status of containers and cargo with real-time alerts

Provides visibility into location and status of small vehicles and heavy equipment with high-performance tracking

"We see the needs of our customers changing as today's inflationary pressures, labor challenges and a strained supply chain challenge their business. It's our duty to continue to find ways to cater to the evolving needs of those we serve," says Geotab's Vice President, Enterprise Solutions, Scott Sutarik. "By providing our customers with seamless access to leading asset management solutions at the click of a button, we empower them to make smart and nimble business decisions that yield tremendous value."

Geotab and Phillips Connect began their partnership in 2019. Geotab launched the Order Now program in 2021, allowing users access to Marketplace solutions directly within the MyGeotab platform by simply using the "Add to Cart" button.

About Phillips Connect

Phillips Connect takes telematics light-years beyond basic GPS tracking by combining the industry's most advanced connected asset solutions for trailers, chassis, and containers with a variety of sensors including brake, tire pressure, and light sensors, among others. Its products are seamlessly integrated with the Connect1 user interface, giving fleet managers the information they need to turn their assets faster and maximize driver productivity.

Phillips Connect has developed industry IoT sensor connection technology that is widely used in the freight industry. Phillips Connect is truly transforming the industry and continues to do so by keeping drivers in the seat and their cargo safe. The products are designed to improve overall safety and security, reduce costs in fleet maintenance, and dramatically enhance fleet asset utilization. Phillips Connect is a stand-alone company within the Phillips Technologies Group portfolio of companies. Visit www.phillips-connect.com for more information.

About Geotab

Geotab is advancing security, connecting commercial vehicles to the cloud and providing data-driven analytics to help customers better manage their fleets. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets. As an IoT hub, the in-vehicle device provides additional functionality through IOX Add-Ons. Processing billions of data points a day, Geotab leverages data analytics and machine learning to help customers improve productivity, optimize fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety, and achieve strong compliance to regulatory changes. Geotab's products are represented and sold worldwide through Authorized Geotab Resellers. To learn more, please visit www.geotab.com and follow us @GEOTAB and on LinkedIn.

