EXPLORER AND TRAVEL INDUSTRY LEADER TO SERVE AS GODMOTHERS FOR ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES' TWO YACHT-STYLE SHIPS

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World adventurer Karen Lundgren and Theresa Scalzitti, chief sales officer for Florida-based Cruise Planners, will serve as godmothers at the Dual Naming Ceremony for World Navigator and its new sister-ship World Traveller.

Theresa Scalzitti, Godmother, World Traveller, Atlas Ocean Voyages (PRNewswire)

Atlas Ocean Voyages' two yacht-style expedition vessels will uniquely be named – or christened – on November 20, 2022, at the massive Garibaldi Glacier as part of an invitation-only preview cruise to Chilean Patagonia.

"At the heart of the Atlas brand is a focus on exploration and excellence," said James A. Rodriguez, the line's president and CEO. "Karen is a fearless world traveler and Theresa is among the most respected professionals in the travel industry today."

World Navigator, which entered service in August 2021, was not officially named due to Covid precautions. To serve as godmother for World Navigator, Atlas selected Karen Lundgren, an intrepid explorer and adventurer who is only the 13th woman in the world to conquer the Seven Summits +1 – which includes the highest mountain peaks on each continent.

"You can imagine my surprise when I discovered where World Navigator cruises to," said Lundgren. "I have personally been to many exotic and remote destinations and it's exciting to know that curious travelers can explore many of the same places on this wonderful ship."

Theresa Scalzitti has championed travel agents on both the supplier and agency sides of the travel industry for nearly three decades. She currently heads sales, marketing and business development at Cruise Planners, the nation's largest homebased travel franchise organization.

"It's an honor to serve as godmother for World Traveller," said Scalzitti. "I am proud to represent the Cruise Planners network of highly distinguished advisors as well as the many women in travel who, like the ship's officers, staff and crew, distinguish themselves daily by providing the very best in personalized service."

Both vessels are Polar Category C- and Ice Class 1B-certified and cater to curious, global travelers with a passion for exploring iconic and off-the-beaten-path places. The stylish and intimate expedition ships offer every five-star comfort, from an all-inclusive onboard experience and luxurious accommodations to in-depth excursions and customized private tours, for a truly personalized voyage.

With only 100 accommodations, guests enjoy nearly a 1:1 guest-to-staff ratio and a special camaraderie and bond with their fellow explorers. This perfect balance lets discerning travelers immerse themselves in unique and awe-inspiring moments in remote and captivating destinations, from Antarctica to the Arctic, as well as to discover sought-after ports of call in Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, and the Americas.

About Atlas Ocean Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages is the small-ship, luxury expedition cruise brand of Mystic Invest Holdings. Guests enjoy open bars aboard ship, including craft beers, specialty coffees and smoothies; stateroom bar with coffee, tea, and premium spirits; L'OCCITANE bath amenities; free Wi-Fi; prepaid gratuities; and complimentary emergency medical evacuation insurance. World Navigator, launched in August 2021, and World Traveller, launching in November 2022, both feature accommodations for 200 guests.

Karen Lundgren, Godmother, World Navigator, Atlas Ocean Voyages (PRNewswire)

Atlas Ocean Voyages' logo (PRNewsfoto/Atlas Ocean Voyages) (PRNewswire)

