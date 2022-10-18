Bloomberg Makes Data License Content Available on Google Cloud

Continued relationship with Google Cloud empowers Bloomberg Data License customers to streamline their data pipelines in the cloud

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg announced today that its Data License content is now available on Google Cloud, enabling customers globally to receive content natively through cloud technology, which dramatically reduces the time to integrate data and derive insights.

Building upon Bloomberg's existing relationship with Google Cloud and the successful launch of access to its real-time data service, B-PIPE , Data License customers now have the ability to receive Bloomberg OneData content, including reference, pricing, regulatory data, research, corporate actions, and ESG data for more than 50 million securities and 30,000 data fields—all delivered through Google Cloud. Data License content also includes the depth and breadth of Bloomberg's rich historical data.

With the launch of Data License on Google Cloud, customers can now integrate content directly into their Google Cloud specific workloads from Bloomberg's ready-to-use data website, data.bloomberg.com and maintain consistency across their on-premises infrastructures or other environments. Bloomberg also delivers Data License content in an analysis-ready format, allowing customers to seamlessly integrate the data with Google Cloud tools they are already familiar with.

Brian Doherty, Global Head of Data License Platform at Bloomberg commented: "As a growing number of our customers migrate workloads to the cloud, they are increasingly looking for seamless end-to-end integration. Not only are they seeking ease of use, they are also looking for a data partner that provides high-quality data at scale and with global connectivity. Our ongoing commitment to expand Bloomberg's data availability in the cloud through our continued relationship with Google Cloud will create automated workflows, reduce data on-boarding time, and ultimately provide clients with an enhanced and simplified user experience."

By making Data License content available natively on Google Cloud, customers can automatically integrate Bloomberg's deep library of data directly into their applications via real time data-ready notifications (via Google PubSub). Customers can also automate and accelerate delivery of content into their serverless applications (Cloud functions), managed analytics (BigQuery), and data science environments (VertexAI, Dataproc, Spark) with ease.

"We are proud to expand our collaboration with Bloomberg with this important launch of Bloomberg Data License on Google Cloud," said Rohit Bhat, director, capital markets, digital assets, and exchanges, Google Cloud. "Financial services customers are accelerating adoption of data services, platforms, and feeds in the cloud as they modernize their financial systems. They are increasingly realizing that they can better manage risk, drive capital efficiency, and focus on differentiation by leveraging the scale, elasticity, and security of Google Cloud. The expansion of our relationship with Bloomberg is focused on simplifying our mutual customers' journeys and expanding access to the most important data and tools that financial institutions use to run their business and create value."

Bloomberg's Enterprise Data business transforms the way customers extract value from data by providing the most comprehensive coverage and highest data quality in the industry. Bloomberg's OneData approach makes all of the data easily discoverable on data.bloomberg.com, instantly usable and delivered via APIs on the Cloud, to a customer's hosting provider or data center. Our data management solutions aggregate, organize, and link your data to make it accessible through a diverse set of delivery mechanisms.

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration.

Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

