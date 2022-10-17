Schulte Roth & Zabel Expands Employment & Employee Benefits Practice with Addition of Martin Schmelkin

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schulte Roth & Zabel (SRZ) is pleased to announce the addition of Martin Schmelkin as a partner in the firm's Employment & Employee Benefits practice in New York.

Marty has nearly 30 years of experience in employment law, with a particular focus on employment and employee benefits issues for investment managers. He joins SRZ from Jones Day, where he was a partner. Prior to that, he spent 15 years as a Managing Director and Associate General Counsel at Goldman, Sachs & Co., where he focused on employment law, giving him a deep understanding of the complex issues faced by clients in the financial services industry.

Marty represents clients in all aspects of employment law, including counseling on recruitment, hiring, employment agreements, compensation, and promotions, as well as disciplinary and termination activity, advising on litigation strategy, coordinating the implementation of policies and programs across multiple global jurisdictions, and leading workplace training programs. He also has a wealth of experience with diversity, equity and inclusion policies and programs, including the interplay with Environmental Social Governance (ESG) reporting. Marty's clients include hedge funds, private equity firms, asset managers and investment banks.

"I am thrilled to join the premier law firm serving the private funds industry and an employment practice that has tremendous experience, depth and breadth in all facets of employment counseling and litigation," said Marty. "Investment managers have a unique set of challenges in terms of employment issues, given market instability and continued demand for high-performing talent. I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues and providing the counsel and clarity our clients demand."

"There is tremendous need for employment counsel that intimately understands the private funds space," said Mark Brossman, co-head of SRZ's Employment & Employee Benefits Practice. "Marty's extensive background and varied experience will allow us to continue to address the complete range of interconnected issues facing investment managers today."

"Many of our Investment Management partners have known Marty for years through his engagement and stature in the industry," said David Efron, co-managing partner of SRZ and Investment Management Group partner. "He has a well-earned reputation as an adviser and problem solver, and is one of the leading employment attorneys in the private capital space. We look forward to working with him to propel our clients' ambitions and allow them to maximize their opportunities."

Marty received his undergraduate degree from the Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations (ILR) and his J.D. from New York University.

About Schulte Roth & Zabel:

Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP is a full-service law firm with offices in New York, Washington, DC and London. As one of the leading law firms serving the financial services industry, the firm advises clients on investment management, corporate and transactional matters, and provides counsel on securities regulatory compliance, enforcement and investigative issues. The firm's practices include: antitrust; bank regulatory; bankruptcy & creditors' rights litigation; blockchain technology & digital assets; broker-dealer regulatory & enforcement; business reorganization; complex commercial litigation; cybersecurity & data privacy; distressed debt & claims trading; distressed investing; education law; employment & employee benefits; energy; environmental; estate planning; estate & trust administration; environmental, social and governance (ESG); family law; finance & derivatives; financial institutions; hedge funds; insurance; intellectual property, sourcing & technology; investment management; litigation; litigation finance; mergers & acquisitions; nonprofits; philanthropic planning; PIPEs; private credit, distressed investing & direct lending; private equity; real estate; real estate capital markets & REITs; real estate litigation; regulated funds; regulatory & compliance; securities & capital markets; securities enforcement; securities litigation; securitization; shareholder activism; structured finance & derivatives; tax; trading agreements; and white collar defense & government investigations.

Contacts:

Stanton

Mike Goodwin

mgoodwin@stantonprm.com

646-502-3595

View original content:

SOURCE Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP