American Outdoor Brands Files Complaint Alleging Patent, Trademark Infringement by Good Sportsman Marketing

COLUMBIA, Mo., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: AOUT), an industry leading provider of products and accessories for outdoor enthusiasts, on September 23, 2022, filed a complaint against Good Sportsman Marketing, LLC ("GSM") alleging that GSM's use of the LEAD SLED®, TACKDRIVER®, and DEAD SHOT® marks constitute trademark counterfeiting and trademark infringement as well as alleging that GSM is infringing American Outdoor Brands' patent rights incorporated in the LEAD SLED® shooting rest through GSM's sale of the Alpha Shooting Rest. The complaint was filed in Delaware federal court and seeks injunctive relief and monetary damages.

Brian Murphy, President and CEO of American Outdoor Brands, said, "We have made substantial investments to ensure the products we bring to market reflect our reputation for excellence, innovation, and safety, that loyal customers of our brands have come to know. Over the years, we have developed proprietary designs and features embodied in our LEAD SLED®, DEADSHOT®, and TACK DRIVER® products that help our customers achieve their best performance and enhance their experience in the outdoors. Protecting these features, and all of our vital intellectual property, is imperative to our future success and our ongoing contribution to the outdoor products marketplace. We plan to continue monitoring the marketplace, taking steps to defend our intellectual property where necessary, and ensuring that our customers can remain confident that when they purchase our brands, they are buying only authentic, American Outdoor Brands products."

Birchwood Casey, a division of GSM, began selling a LEAD SLED weight bag, TACKDRIVER rest bag, and a DEADSHOT shooting rest bag without the permission or authorization of American Outdoor Brands. American Outdoor Brands has been using the LEAD SLED®, DEADSHOT® and TACK DRIVER® trademarks for its shooting rests and related products for many years and registered these trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office over 14 years ago. Birchwood Casey's "LEAD SLED", 'TACKDRIVER", and "DEADSHOT" products are not authorized by, or affiliated with American Outdoor Brands. The company filed the complaint alleging that GSM's use of the LEAD SLED®, TACKDRIVER®, and DEAD SHOT® marks constitute trademark counterfeiting and trademark infringement. American Outdoor Brands is seeking an order requiring GSM to withdraw these products from the market, among other relief. The complaint additionally alleges that GSM is infringing American Outdoor Brands' patent rights in the LEAD SLED® shooting rest through GSM's sale of the Alpha Shooting Rest. The company is further seeking an order requiring GSM to withdraw the Alpha Shooting Rest from the market, among other relief.

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

The statements contained in this release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about anticipated financial outcomes and expenditures as well as other statements about our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events and our future results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, without limitation, changes in price and volume and the volatility of our common stock, unexpected or otherwise unplanned or alternative requirements with respect to the capital investments of the Company, changes in general economic, business and political conditions, and other risks detailed in the "Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information," "Risk Factors" and other sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, we disclaim any obligation and do not intend to publicly update or review any of our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About American Outdoor Brands, Inc.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: AOUT) is an industry leading provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, outdoor cooking, shooting, and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces innovative, top quality products under its brands BOG®; BUBBA®; Caldwell®; Crimson Trace®; Frankford Arsenal®; Grilla Grills®; Hooyman®; Imperial®; LaserLyte®; Lockdown®; MEAT!; Old Timer®; Schrade®; Tipton®; Uncle Henry®; ust®; and Wheeler®. For more information about all the brands and products from American Outdoor Brands, Inc., visit www.aob.com.

