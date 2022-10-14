Women-Owned Small Businesses to Receive CMMC Level 1 Projects from Summit 7

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit 7 Systems ("Summit 7"), an industry-leading provider of security and compliance services for the Defense Industrial Base (DIB), has released its Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Level 1 Solution. The CMMC Level 1 Solution will help aerospace and defense contractors supporting the Department of Defense who handle or process Federal Contract Information (FCI) and are subject to CMMC 2.0 Level 1 requirements.

In celebration of Summit 7's release of the CMMC Level 1 Solution, five Women-Owned Small Businesses (WOSB) in the DIB will be randomly selected to receive a CMMC Level 1 project from the 2022 Microsoft US Compliance Partner of The Year. The impetus of the giveaway is to highlight the importance of National Cyber Security Awareness Month and National Woman-Owned Small Business Month (October).

The Summit 7 CMMC Level 1 Solution includes securing data on your company's workstations and mobile devices using Microsoft licensing and configuring your environment to meet CMMC Level 1.

"There are many contractors in the U.S. that have cybersecurity needs and the need to comply with CMMC Level 1 contract requirements. Providing Women-Owned Small Businesses with the opportunity to get a head start on this requirement allows us to bring cybersecurity awareness to the Defense Industrial Base while highlighting these essential companies supporting the DoD. This giveaway fits perfectly with our mission to be the first line of defense for the Defense Industrial Base" said Summit 7 CEO, Scott Edwards.

If you are a WOSB and are subject to meeting CMMC Level 1, please visit

https://www.summit7.us/cmmc-level-1-solution-giveaway-wosb to enter the giveaway.

About Summit 7

Summit 7 is a national leader in cybersecurity and compliance for the Aerospace and Defense industry and corporate enterprises. Summit 7's Microsoft Cloud solutions have led the way in meeting compliance regulations for the DIB regarding CMMC, DFARS, NIST 800-171, ITAR, and CUI. Summit 7 is privately held and headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

