RxSpark and Capital Rx Partner With More Affordable Access to Medications

ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RxSpark, a leading pharmacy discount platform, today announced a new partnership with Capital Rx, a health technology company changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are serviced, to offer its users access to more affordable medications. Through the partnership, RxSpark prices are now cheaper 7 out of 10 times for the most purchased medications when compared against competitors. The RxSpark program is accepted at all major supermarket pharmacies, including Publix and Kroger.

The cost of prescription drugs in the US is continuing to outpace inflation, putting many Americans in dire situations. According to a recent KFF study, eight in 10 adults say the cost of prescription drugs is unreasonable, and about three in 10 adults report not taking their medicines as prescribed at some point in the past year because of the cost. Patients with access to pharmacy discounts are more likely to fill their prescriptions and comply with their doctor-prescribed medication and treatment plans. RxSpark and Capital Rx share a joint commitment to transparent drug pricing and believe improving access to affordable medication is vital to improving health outcomes and adherence to treatment plans.

"Price transparency together with reducing prescription costs is at the heart of our company, which is why we are excited to partner with Capital Rx, a progressive PBM that shares our vision for affordable medication for a healthier America," said John Casson, RxSpark Founder/CEO. "This partnership means we now offer some of the lowest prescription prices in the country, particularly benefiting those who need it most, including uninsured and underinsured patients."

"Many discount cards are constantly changing their prices, requiring consumers to use multiple discount cards to find the lowest price for their medication. With our unique pricing structure, Capital Rx provides consistent, low pricing to consumers and fair dispensing fees to pharmacies," said Elizabeth Pattyn, SVP of Innovation – Life Sciences at Capital Rx.

This strategic partnership with Capital Rx marks a significant milestone in RxSpark's mission to improve access to affordable medication and transparent drug pricing. It is the latest in a series of recent platform updates and integrations leveraging the power of its pharmacy discounts program, including the integration of a mail order pharmacy, lab testing, and other online health services. This partnership adds some of the most competitive prescription pricing available to RxSpark's growing and disruptive new unified health platform at https://www.rxspark.com/

