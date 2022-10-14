RackWare Speaking at Oracle CloudWorld

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RackWare today announced it is pleased to be hosting two speaking sessions at Oracle CloudWorld being held in Las Vegas Oct. 17-20, 2022.

The first session, "OCI in a Multi/Hybrid CloudWorld", will be held at 11am, Tuesday Oct. 18th at the DevNucleus Fishbowl, Developer Hub, Caesars Forum, room CFB4935. Multicloud and Hybrid cloud environments are becoming commonplace. Enterprises are increasingly deploying private Clouds and certifying two, maybe three, major public cloud providers. This session discusses how to leverage Oracle Cloud Infrastructure in a multicloud/hybrid cloud environment focusing on distributing workloads and implementing disaster recovery to reduce costs and minimize risk with cloud outages.

The second session, "Practical Disaster Recovery and Backup for Kubernetes and IaaS Workloads" will discuss how Disaster Recovery demands have evolved in the Cloud age and the optimal way to incorporate and protect Kubernetes environments. The session covers assessment of Origin workloads including OCI cost prediction, optimal protection and recovery of virtual environments, physical servers and container clusters (Kubernetes, OpenShift and Tanzu) from ransomware, natural disasters, outages, and deletions. This session will be held at 1:15pm, Thursday Oct. 20th in room Summit 215, Caesars Forum.

Both sessions will be led by RackWare's Chief Technology Officer, Todd Matters.

About RackWare

RackWare makes data and applications mobile and secure. We empower our customers to run their applications and store their data in any cloud of their choice. Seamless mobility allows our customers to take advantage of cutting-edge services or reduced costs as they become available throughout the cloud universe. And if disaster strikes, whether that be of the natural or cyber-criminality type, our proprietary replication and sync technology has our customers protected. RackWare is based in Silicon Valley with offices in Salt Lake City, Philadelphia, London and Pune, India.

