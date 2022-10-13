Genpact Limited Board Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact Limited (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced that its board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.125 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable on December 23, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 9, 2022. The declaration of any future dividends will be at the discretion of the board of directors.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm delivering the outcomes that transform our clients' businesses and shape their future. We're guided by our real-world experience redesigning and running thousands of processes for hundreds of global companies. Our clients – including many in the Global Fortune 500 – partner with us for our unique ability to combine deep industry and functional expertise, leading talent, and proven methodologies to drive collaborative innovation that turns insights into action and delivers outcomes at scale. We create lasting competitive advantages for our clients and their customers, running digitally enabled operations and applying our Data-Tech-AI services to design, build, and transform their businesses. And we do it all with purpose. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, our 115,000+ team is passionate in its relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

Safe Harbor

Statements in this press release regarding Genpact's intention to pay dividends on its common shares from time to time are forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements. These include, among others, Genpact's cash flows from operations, general economic conditions, including the impact of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and the related sanctions and other measures being implemented or imposed in response thereto, as well as any potential expansion or escalation of the conflict or its economic disruption beyond its current scope, general inflationary pressures and our ability to share increased costs with our clients, wage increases in locations in which we have operations, our ability to attract and retain skilled professionals, our ability to effectively price our services and maintain pricing and employee utilization rates, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and financial condition, and other factors identified in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the SEC. Genpact undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of Genpact.

