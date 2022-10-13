FOREX.com announces new offering with trading software company Capitalise.ai, to deliver user-friendly, plain-English automated trading strategies to its clients

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitalise.ai, a leader in AI-based trading automation, and FOREX.com, the No. 1 FX broker in the US*, announced today the launch of a new free and easy-to-use automated trading scenarios product for FOREX.com's U.S. clients. FOREX.com is the only U.S. broker to offer leveraged spot FX trading for clients.



The Capitalise.ai technology enables FOREX.com traders to develop automated trading strategies in plain English without needing advanced programming knowledge.

Sixto Alonso, Regional Director of FOREX.com Americas commented, "At FOREX.com we're committed to providing our clients tools that deliver a high degree ofvalue to their trading experience. Partnering with best-in-class products such as Performance Analytics, Capitalise.ai allows us to fulfil that commitment by adding easy-to-use automation to our clients' trading arsenal. We're excited to be the first retail leveraged spot FX broker in the US to deploy this innovative technology and believe it will be a significantenhancement to the FOREX.com interface."



Capitalise.ai's interface "wizard" allows traders to create trading strategies or alerts, which can be automatically executed in FOREX.com trading accounts, using a no-code, free-style English text input tool. Automated trading plans can be simple or sophisticated with up to hundreds of entry or exit conditions. Capitalise.ai leverages the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning to make algorithm trading available to all traders, regardless of their coding ability.



To benefit from free access to the Capitalise.ai full suite of automated capabilities, FOREX.com traders simply need to create a complimentary Capitalise.ai account and then connect their FOREX.com login details. New FOREX.com clients can also enjoy all the benefits of the Capitalise.ai service once they have signed up.



FOREX.com traders will also be able to access Capitalise.ai's mobile app for Android and iOS, facilitating trading automation any time the markets are open.

Amir Shiovich, Capitalise.ai CEO & Co-Founder: "In 2022, Capitalise.ai continues to show impressive growth as our increases in trading activity and new traders dramatically outperform our quarterly expectations. Our new partnership with FOREX.com is a vote of confidence for our easy-to-use online trading automation capabilities from one of the industry's most established and trusted brokers. Our team is excited to have FOREX.com on board, and we look forward to adding value to their traders' day-to-day trading experience."

About FOREX.com

A part of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX), FOREX.com is one of the world's most established retail trading services. Operating since 2001, FOREX.com offers its US clients access to over 80 FX pairs, as well as gold and silver, and has been the partner of choice for 500,000** worldwide traders.



FOREX.com users can experience intuitive, secure trading with quality execution across mobile apps, web trading and MT4. They can access state-of-the-art data tools such as SMART Signals and Performance Analytics to refine their approach and boost their analytical skills with features such as Market 360, Trading Central and the latest TradingView charting. Furthermore, a team of expert analysts provides in-depth technical and fundamental insight to inform trading decisions.



In 2021 alone, FOREX.com's global awards included Best High Net Worth Services at the Dubai Forex Expo, Best Broker in North America at the InvestinGoal Best Broker Awards, the Best Forex Platform at the ADVFN International Financial Awards and Best Education at the Online Personal Wealth Awards. Please visit our website to view the criteria and limitaions.



StoneX Group Inc. is a Fortune 100 company operating since 1924. Through its subsidiaries, StoneX Group Inc. serves more than 52,000 commercial, institutional and payments clients, and more than 370,000 active retail accounts across more than 180 countries.

About Capitalise.ai

Capitalise.ai is a leading creator of an analytics and trading automation platform that amplifies top-tier brokerage firms' performance by offering a game-changing experience for traders worldwide. In the last year, Capitalise.ai more than tripled its partnerships, number of active traders, usage scale and trading activity.

With Capitalise.ai, partnered brokers such as FOREX.com offer their traders analytical instruments and a seamless automated trading experience previously reserved only for highly technical traders with the know-how to write their own AI scripts. Traders with no previous technical expertise can easily create, test and automate trading scenarios using simple freestyle text.

Capitalise.ai's evolving automated platform is extensive, rich in capabilities and features, and is being utilized by leading brokers worldwide.

For more information on how to take advantage of FOREX.com's integration of Capitalise.ai, visit https://www.forex.com/en-us/lp/capitalise-ai/

*Based on client assets per the 2021 monthly Retail Forex Obligation reports published by the CFTC

** Globally approved live accounts since 2019

