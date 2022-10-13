Ethernity Networks Eases Video Broadcasting over Wireless

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethernity Networks (AIM: ENET.L)(OTCQB: ENETF), a leading supplier of networking-processing semiconductor technology ported on FPGA (field programmable gate array) for virtualized networking appliances, announces that it will be hosting a live demo of its patented link bonding, showcasing the technology's ability to address, among other things, the video-streaming market by enabling multi-channel transmission over multiple connections, while maintaining the video stream despite wireless link performance degradation.

Ethernity's link bonding uses load-balancing to enable the transmission of a single dataflow along multiple 10Gbps and 1Gbps wireless links. That is especially valuable when broadcasting heavy media such as video, which is prone to packet-loss and therefore degradation of quality-of-service when transmitted over a dedicated wireless link. As opposed to link aggregation (LAG), which specifies that a certain data flow must run over a specific port/link, Ethernity's bonding technology can automatically adjust to actual link rates as it load-balances the entire data rate over multiple connections, thereby maintaining high quality-of-experience.

The company's forthcoming UEP2025 network appliance is purposefully designed to host and enable Ethernity's link bonding technology over a combination of wired or wireless links to any vendor's radio units. This means that the UEP2025 supports various throughputs, latencies and other critical behavioral differences between the competing radio technologies in the marketplace. It therefore serves as an ideal disaggregated, all-in-one, wireless backhaul Indoor Unit (IDU), offering improved transmission of data-hungry applications across multiple channels.

Ethernity is running the live demo of its link bonding technology at NetworkX in Amsterdam (Booth B57) from October 18-20 and will also be presenting the company's XGS-PON/GPON OLT

MAC, its FTTR offering, and its ACE-NIC implementing Router-On-a-NIC to facilitate vRouter offload.

David Levi, CEO, Ethernity Networks said: "Video is yet another application for which our link bonding technology not only improves quality-of-service, but also enables a truly disaggregated Radio Access Network. While other vendors offer L1 bonding features, they lock the service providers into using proprietary radios. Ethernity's patented link bonding, on the other hand, is agnostic to the radio technology, thereby offering operators more flexibility as they plan their network infrastructure."

For more information, or to schedule an appointment to meet with Ethernity's representatives at NetworkX, please contact marketing@ethernitynet.com.

About Ethernity Networks

Ethernity Networks (AIM: ENET.L; OTCQB: ENETF) provides innovative, comprehensive networking and security solutions on programmable hardware for accelerating telco/cloud networks. Ethernity's FPGA logic offers complete Carrier Ethernet Switch/Router data plane processing, PON MAC technology, and control software with a rich set of networking features, robust security, and a wide range of virtual function accelerations to optimize telecommunications networks. Ethernity's complete solutions quickly adapt to customers' changing needs, improving time-to-market and facilitating deployment of 5G, edge computing, and NFV.

