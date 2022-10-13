Control Point Associates, Inc. announces the acquisition of Brooks & Brooks Land Surveyors, P.C.

WARREN, N.J., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Control Point Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the purchase of Brook & Brooks Land Surveyors, P.C. This historic firm, located in Highland, New York, has been a staple of this area for over 100 years providing land surveying services, geographic information services (GIS), land planning services, expert testimony, and litigation support services. This strategic purchase of the established firm marks a continuation of the Evolution of Land Surveying Control Point has implemented over the last 30 years.

Co-owners Patricia Brooks, LS and Richard Brooks, LS have owned the multigenerational firm for the last 30 years. "Rick and I are pleased to announce that we have become the Hudson Valley branch for Control Point Associates", states Patricia. "We are excited to be aligning ourselves with a larger firm that provides a like-minded approach to client services and a strong cultural fit for our staff. The sale will provide us with additional resources and provide Rick and I more time to work with our clients." The pair have cultivated a network of connections that will changeover with them through the transition process.

Founded in 1992, Control Point operates strategically throughout the country. Control Point provides the talent necessary for the projects critical to client success by delivering quality survey documents in a cost-effective and time-efficient manner. President and Managing Partner of Control Point Richard A. Butkus, Jr. explains, "This is a tremendous addition to our firm. It allows us to expand our geographic coverage by having a Hudson Valley office while complementing our array of mapping and geospatial services. It also gives us the opportunity to better serve our valued clients more efficiently."

The purchase of Brooks and Brooks Land Surveyors, P.C. will mark the eleventh (11) office operated by Control Point Associates, Inc. bringing them to one of the largest Professional Land Surveying, Geospatial, and Consulting Services firm in the Eastern United States. With this merger, the Control Point team not only strengthens their presence in New York State, but to the entirety of our organization. By continuously pushing the envelope, expanding our reach to new locations, and investing in their people, Control Point Associates, Inc. will never stop its quest to revolutionize the land surveying industry.

