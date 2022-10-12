SOUTHWEST AIRLINES AND HISPANIC ASSOCIATION OF COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES ANNOUNCE RECIPIENTS FOR 18TH YEAR OF STUDENT TRAVEL AWARD PROGRAM

DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) in partnership with the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU), announced its 2022 recipients for the ¡Lánzate!/Take Off! Higher Education Travel Award Program. Through this national education initiative focused on supporting the Latino community, Southwest Airlines® awards roundtrip travel to currently enrolled undergraduate and graduate students that travel away from home to pursue higher education.

In 2022, Southwest is awarding 185 students four round trip tickets to stay connected with their loved ones and community. As experts on Hispanic college students, HACU believes educational attainment levels would continue to improve if students had the economic resources to travel to and from colleges suited to meet their needs. Since the program launched in 2004, Southwest has helped ease the financial burden of travel for more than 1,500 Hispanic students to help them achieve their educational goals.

"Our Purpose at Southwest Airlines is to connect People to what's important in their lives, and we know the impact family ties can have on the success of a student's educational journey," said Laura Nieto, Director of Community Outreach at Southwest Airlines. "It's an honor to play a role in helping the Hispanic community thrive through this program because educated communities are empowered communities."

The ¡Lánzate!/Take Off Travel Program demonstrates Southwest's commitment to championing educational attainment for all. Whether in the air or on the ground, Southwest believes community is more than a place—it's at the Heart of what brings People together.

"Many students have shared their personal stories and the economic barriers they face trying to visit their loved ones back home while in college," said Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities President and CEO Antonio R. Flores. "We are truly proud of the impact the Southwest Airlines Travel Award Program has had on Hispanic students across the nation. HACU congratulates the recipients and wishes them success."

Southwest Airline's dedication to advancing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion includes efforts to cultivate a workforce that reflects the diversity of the communities served and values this longstanding partnership with the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities. Read more about Southwest's Citizenship efforts by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

ABOUT HACU

The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU), founded in 1986, represents more than 500 colleges and universities in the United States, Latin America, Spain, and school districts throughout the United States. HACU is the only national association representing existing and emerging Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs). HACU's headquarters are in San Antonio, Texas, with regional offices in Washington, D.C., and Sacramento, Cali.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Having celebrated its 50th Anniversary in 2021, Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 62,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among as many as 130 million Customers carried a year. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. Southwest is also continuing to develop tangible steps toward achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, including offering Customers an opportunity to help the airline offset its carbon emissions. To be part of the solution, visit Southwest.com/wannaoffsetcarbon.

1) U.S. Dept. of Transportation most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded

2) Fulltime-equivalent active Employees

3) 1973-2019 annual profitability

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.