Anchin Again Named A Best Place to Work in New York City, New York State and Nationally

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, a premiere New-York based full-service accounting, advisory and tax firm, is proud to announce that it has been named one of the best places to work in New York City by Crain's New York Business for the 13th time. This recognition reflects Anchin employees' dedication to fostering a warm and collaborative work environment in addition to providing their clients with excellent personalized service.

Anchin was also recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in New York State by the Society of Human Resources Management (SHRM). Anchin is one of only five firms to be included on the list every year for each of the last 15 years since the inception of the program.

In addition, Anchin was ranked among the top large (250+ employees) accounting firms in the Best Accounting Firms to Work For list by Accounting Today and Best Companies Group.

Combined, these three honors show that the firm continues to strengthen and carry out its core values focused on people, teamwork, honesty, and excellence into 2022. These set the standard for employees' personal and professional development, which is why Anchin holds such a respected place in the industry and marketplace today.

"At Anchin, we pride ourselves in retaining the highest quality team members so that we can provide exceptional service to our clients," says Russell B. Shinsky, Anchin's Managing Partner. "Being recognized as a top place to work not only reflects the strong culture of learning and career development that our employees cultivate every day, but is also a testament to the firm's commitment to our clients."

"We truly hold ourselves to the highest standards of professional and personal conduct," adds David Finkelstein, Anchin's Director of Human Resources. "Our leadership's investment in our employees, and by extension, the firm's growth and development, is what makes Anchin unique and an outstanding place to work."

This announcement follows the naming of seven team members to Crain's New York's list of 2022 Notable Leaders in Accounting and Consulting, and the opening of a new office in Boca Raton, Florida. The firm extends its gratitude to its employees as it expands its reach and continues to bolster its leadership position in the accounting industry.

Anchin is a leading accounting, tax and advisory firm, specializing in the needs of privately held companies, investment funds and high-net-worth individuals and families. Its highly-focused industry specialization helps clients overcome challenges and achieve their financial objectives with exceptional confidence. Consistently recognized in respected "best of" lists for service, firm management and employee satisfaction, Anchin prioritizes partner-level engagement, and commitment to employee happiness. The full-service firm, with a staff of 450, including 62 partners, provides a wide range of assurance, financial reporting, tax and advisory services, including tax strategies and compliance; tax credits and incentives; state and local and international tax strategies, family office strategies management and succession advisory; growth, transition and exit strategies; transaction advisory; client accounting advisory services; cybersecurity and digital risk solutions; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Anchin has offices in New York City, Uniondale, New York, and in Boca Raton, Florida, and is an independent member of BKR International, a network of more than 160 firms with over 500 offices in over 80 countries around the world. Discover what's possible by visiting us online at www.anchin.com.

