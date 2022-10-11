Haskell's Dysruptek Makes Strategic Investment in Rhumbix

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhumbix , the leading Construction Time & Resource Management platform helping top Commercial, Government, and Industrial contractors to track time, labor, equipment, and material utilization; announced a strategic investment from Dysruptek, the innovation and technology investment arm of the Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) firm The Haskell Company.

"The construction sector is facing significant headwinds in the form of labor shortages and supply chain volatility, and it's more important than ever to track and manage a company's most critical and costly resources–its labor, equipment, and materials. The Rhumbix platform helps contractors improve how they measure and manage the ROI of their human capital and equipment and material utilization," said Rhumbix Co-Founder and CEO Zach Scheel. "By focusing on the critical factors that affect jobsite performance, firms can gain better control over their projects and, ultimately, their bottom lines. We are fortunate to partner with innovators like Dysruptek, who share our commitment to advancing the construction and field service industries."

Dysruptek's investment will be used to continue building out additional features and functionality in the Rhumbix platform, as well as to support the company's future growth. Rhumbix recently released its Data Explorer add-on, a no-code analytics tool that empowers customers with the ability to build and customize reports and dashboards that answer critical business questions with data and insights.

"Rhumbix's focus on the field workforce has been evident since their inception," said Cutler Knupp, Managing Director for Dysruptek. "Their field-first approach to construction technology has been a strategic advantage that has paid off in terms of overall adoption and growth where it counts most, at the worker's level."

Founded in 2014 by Navy veterans with deep experience in the construction industry, Rhumbix's technology is the first to close the gap between the field-level workforce and management in the home office by providing readily accessible performance metrics for all project stakeholders.

"Rhumbix continues to drive innovation in construction technology through their time and materials management platform," said Hamzah Shanbari, Director of Innovation for The Haskell Company. "By measuring current project performance across labor, materials, and equipment utilization, the industry can inform future business decisions to make construction work higher quality, safer, and more efficient."

About Rhumbix

Rhumbix Time & Resource Management captures and connects your labor, equipment, and materials time utilization to save time and unlock new insights into productivity. For more information, visit www.rhumbix.com .

About Dysruptek

Dysruptek identifies strategic investments in early stage technology companies with solutions to address the major challenges facing the AEC industry. For more information, visit www.dysruptek.com .

