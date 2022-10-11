Fresh New Look, Same Famous Zing

Stauffer's® refreshes SNAPS™ cookies packaging.

YORK, Pa., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When you've been the top cookie for over a century, there's not much to change – except how you look.

Refreshed Stauffer's SNAPS, Ginger and Lemon (PRNewswire)

The #1 snaps cookie line in America* is getting a brand-new design. Stauffer's®, makers of snacking staples for over 150 years, is refreshing the packaging for their lineup of SNAPS™ cookies. The line includes the century-old ginger flavor using all natural ingredients in each batch.

With their robust flavors, fresh aroma and crisp texture, they really are a taste experience.

"Our Ginger SNAPS have had a flavorful zing since the early 1900s, and Lemon SNAPS now delivers a fresh zip using all natural flavors," said Ken Vlazny, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Stauffer's." We wanted to make sure this heritage, commitment to quality ingredients, and celebration of distinct flavors were infused into how our SNAPS packages look."

Natural ingredients are the emphasis in the refreshed line. The packaging reflects this – using more natural colors and putting the key flavors of each cookie front and center. It also highlights what's not used in the cookies: no high fructose corn syrup, no artificial flavors, no artificial colors and no peanuts – a major allergy concern.

The new packaging also promises a taste experience that only a company that's been making cookies for over 150 years can deliver.

"We like to think that our cookies are so popular because they're more than just cookies," said Geoffrey Guilfoile, Brand Manager at Stauffer's. "With their robust flavors, fresh aroma and crisp texture, they really are a taste experience. You really can't beat the scent when you first open the bag, and the satisfying snap of that first cookie."

The refreshed Stauffer's SNAPS packaging is rolling out nationwide now. Look for them at local grocers near you.

About Stauffer's

Established in York, Pennsylvania in 1871, Stauffer's® is best recognized for its Original Animal Crackers, SNAPS, Whales® Cheese Crackers, STARS™, and various holiday cookies. Today, Stauffer's is a wholly owned subsidiary of Meiji America, Inc. For more information about Stauffer's, visit www.stauffers.com, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

*Nielsen 52-week Cookie xAOC Data, 8/13/2022

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kim Lehman

717-599-0891

kim@donovanadv.com

Stauffer's Logo (PRNewsfoto/D. F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE D. F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc.