Velvet Cannabis Opens in Eagle Rock, Bringing Its Upscale Cannabis Retail Experience to Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Located in Eagle Rock, just off the Highway 134 and Figueroa interchange, Velvet Cannabis quietly opened its doors in late April as the company's first cannabis dispensary in Los Angeles. Founded by Matt Morea and Farid Harrison, Velvet brings a refined retail experience to the area, featuring a sleek and sophisticated design, an expert staff, and a cutting edge and reliable menu of world-class cannabis.

"We are extremely excited to bring an elevated experience in cannabis to the Los Angeles market," says Morea. "We have created a warm, beautifully designed destination that is comfortable, efficient, and highly personalized."

Velvet opened its first dispensary in May of 2020 in the San Francisco Bay Area suburb of Martinez. Since opening its doors, Velvet has been recognized as one of the best retail cannabis operators in the state. The company is a two-time winner of The Cannabis Business Times "Best Companies to Work For", and consistently earns one of the highest customer satisfaction ratings in California. Velvet plans to open additional retail locations in both Northern and Southern California and has a second Los Angeles location set to open in the Spring of 2023 in the Brentwood neighborhood.

Cannabis enthusiasts, the canna-curious, recreational and medicinal users will find a highly curated selection of the best lab-tested CBD and THC products at Velvet, organized on a "good, better, best" pricing structure. The friendly and well-informed crew is happy to take guests through its selection of flowers, pre-rolls, vaporizers, concentrates, edibles, topicals, tinctures and more – featuring industry leading brands consumers have come to know as well as some of the newest products and brands to hit the market.

Velvet Eagle Rock is conveniently located at 1118 Colorado Blvd., Los Angeles, CA - on Colorado Blvd. where Figueroa and the 134 connect. It is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with online ordering for fast and easy pick-up. Velvet offers first-time customer incentives as well as discounts for seniors over the age of 55, active military personnel, and veterans. Guests can also enjoy weekly specials and happy hour pricing every Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m., and Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m.

About Velvet

Founded in 2019, Velvet is a full-service, premium retailer focused on providing an exceptional, efficient, and superior cannabis experience. We aim to deliver a new level of service with our well-curated and consistent menu, our knowledgeable, well-trained staff, and our focus on providing a consistent premium retail experience. Velvet opened its first location in Martinez, CA in May 2020, its second in Los Angeles in April 2022, and has plans to expand to additional communities throughout California. For more information on Velvet, go to www.velvetcannabis.com or follow Velvet on Instagram , Facebook , LinkedIn or Twitter .

