U.S. News 360 Reviews Survey Finds Most Americans Would Take Advantage of Black Friday-Quality Deals in October

WASHINGTON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new national survey from U.S. News & World Report's 360 Reviews finds more than four in five U.S. consumers (86%) would take advantage of Black Friday-quality deals if they began in October.

Credit: U.S. News & World Report (PRNewswire)

U.S. News surveyed 2,000 U.S. adults on their 2022 Black Friday (November 25) and Cyber Monday (November 28) plans, how they plan to research the best deals and save money using online tools, the ways inflation is already impacting their holiday shopping plans, and more. Survey responses were weighted in order to be representative of the U.S. population.

"Our holiday shopping survey finds that a majority of U.S. consumers (64%) plan to shop on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday; at the same time, more than two in three U.S. consumers (69%) plan to spend less on holiday gifts this year compared to last year due to inflation," said Alexandra Kelly, senior editor, 360 Deals . Kelly added, "It's clear that inflation has already and will continue to impact Americans' holiday shopping plans; from using coupon apps and browser extensions to signing up for retailer promotional emails — Americans are already on the lookout for ways to save this holiday shopping season."

Additional survey highlights include:

More than half of U.S. consumers (53%) have either already started their holiday shopping or plan to by October.

77% of U.S. consumers plan to research Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals in advance.

Of U.S. consumers who don't plan to shop on either Black Friday or Cyber Monday, more than 1 in 3 (39%) report limited holiday shopping plans this year.

Nearly half (47%) plan to do less holiday shopping this year, compared to last year.

To access the full survey findings, visit: https://deals.usnews.com/articles/holiday-shopping-survey

