Ipsos appoints Michael Link as EVP of Methodology and Chief Research Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipsos, one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, today announced that industry veteran Michael Link has joined its US Public Affairs group as Executive Vice President of Methodology and Chief Research Officer.

Michael Link (PRNewswire)

Link, a proven organizational leader with three decades of experience in data collection and measurement science, will serve as a key member of Ipsos US Public Affairs' leadership team and ensure that its revolutionary research capabilities provide top clients with impactful insights and solutions.

"Link will bring deep industry relationships and outstanding research expertise to Ipsos, along with the vision to spark new conversations and open new doors," said Clifford Young, President of Ipsos US Public Affairs. "We're thrilled to have him onboard."

Ipsos' US Public Affairs division uses innovative research techniques to aid decision-makers in the public and private sectors as they navigate complex strategic and reputational issues. In his new role, Link will oversee key initiatives and accelerate the integration of diverse data sources across its research functions. Link will also partner with executive leaders throughout Ipsos to drive growth and profitability, while building relationships with external `stakeholders and delivering superior client experiences.

"It's an honor to join such a highly respected and capable team," Link said. "I look forward to leveraging Ipsos' best-in-class resources and research capabilities to tackle new challenges and position our clients for future success."

Link joins Ipsos from Abt Associates, where he was the Division Vice President for Data Science, Surveys & Enabling Technologies. Across a more than thirty-year career, his research has explored an array of data science technologies and methodologies, in fields ranging from social media to public health to machine learning.

He is a former president of the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR), one of the world's largest organizations for public opinion and survey researchers, and has been invited to present on expert panels for the World Health Organization, National Academies of Sciences, and Centers for Disease Control.

Link's research has also appeared in a number of peer-reviewed journals, including Public Opinion Quarterly, the International Journal of Public Opinion Research, and Journal of Official Statistics.

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing over 18,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

Our tagline "Game Changers" sums up our ambition to help our 5,000 customers move confidently through a rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP www.ipsos.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ipsos