Givex Launches Point of Sale System in 21 Prime Pubs Locations in 5 Weeks

Global fintech company continues successful partnership with parent company Foodtastic, with more than 1,000 total locations across the system

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Givex Information Technology Group Ltd. ("Givex") (TSX: GIVX) announced today it has launched its industry-leading point of sale system GivexPOS in 21 Prime Pubs locations across Canada, marking the next step in the global fintech company's partnership with leading restaurant franchisor Foodtastic.

In 2021, Foodtastic began installing GivexPOS, Customer WebSuite (CWS) and gift card programs across its 650-plus locations, which include Pita Pit, Milestones and 200-unit Second Cup. Givex had been working with Second Cup for more than 15 years, and after seeing the support and efficiencies of the partnership, Foodtastic chose Givex as its long-term partner for the entire system.

By utilizing multiple Givex products, Foodtastic and its brands are able to streamline operations and harness valuable customer data to make better-informed business decisions.

"Givex has been an incredible support to Foodtastic during a period of rapid growth, and we are excited to continue our partnership," said Andrea Schlingmann, Vice President of Operations at Milestones. "Givex's suite of services and hands-on customer service have enabled us to understand our customers and move our business forward. We look forward to continued collaboration as we grow and expand the Foodtastic system."

Prime Pubs operates Irish pubs including Fionn MacCool's, D'Arcy McGee's and Paddy Flaherty's. Givex installed GivexPOS in 21 restaurants across Ontario, Manitoba, Newfoundland and Alberta.

"The Prime Pubs installation marks the next phase of what has become an incredible partnership with Foodtastic amid its rapid, strategic growth," said Mo Chaar, Chief Commercial Officer of Givex. "Our team was able to implement GivexPOS in 21 Prime Pubs locations in just five weeks, which illustrates our ability to quickly and efficiently support multi-unit, multi-brand franchise systems."

About Givex

Givex (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF) is a global fintech company providing merchants with customer engagement, point of sale and payment solutions, all in a single platform. We are integrated with 1000+ technology partners, creating a fully end-to-end solution that delivers powerful customer insights. Our platform is used by some of the world's largest brands, comprising approximately 116,000 locations across more than 100 countries. Learn more at givex.com.

