Crayon enters into a strategic partnership with Hubbard Decision Research

DALLAS, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crayon Software Experts, a global leader in innovation and IT services, is proud to announce it has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Hubbard Decision Research (HDR), a consulting firm centered on quantitative analysis solutions.

This unique relationship will combine Crayon's cloud-focused transformational AI and machine learning expertise with Hubbard Decision Research's quantitative risk modeling and decision management leadership. With this partnership, Crayon and Hubbard Decision Research immediately bring differentiated service offerings in cybersecurity risk governance, decision intelligence, private equity economics, and measurable information management.

Enterprise customers, innovators, and startups have consistently relied on Crayon to craft AI solutions to solve unique industry-specific challenges. Crayon has a strong track record in data and AI envisioning, strategy, and implementation that now extends into risk solutions and decision management. This relationship will help provide customers and partners with best-in-class quantitative management expertise built on the latest analytics and AI cloud platforms.

Many organizations currently use risk assessment methods that are proven to be ineffective. Hubbard Decision Research (HDR), on the other hand, uses decision analysis and risk assessment approaches that show measurable improvement in estimates and directly inform practical decisions. This partnership will combine decision analysis and risk methodologies with AI and machine learning best practices to optimize the return on customer value for predictive analytics investments.

"Collaborating with Hubbard has been a part of our strategy to build an even stronger commitment to our customers' data and AI success," said Bart Czernicki, Senior Vice President of Technology Solution Sales in Crayon US. "Hubbard's illumination of the decisions and risk in AI economic value is exactly what the market is asking for. It is no longer enough to implement the latest technology to solve a business problem without a measure of value. We are truly excited to bring something to the market together that we feel no one is currently offering."

"At Hubbard Decision Research, we have had the great fortune to be able to do what we love, measurably improving major complex decisions. We add a monetary value to your decisions, no matter how difficult they seem to be to measure. We don't implement the solution, that's what Crayon is for; however, we can give you a non-biased, data-driven recommendation on what solution to move forward with," said Douglas Hubbard, CEO in Hubbard Decision Research.

"Crayon has demonstrated a longstanding commitment of putting customers first," Hubbard said. "We are delighted to collaborate with Crayon to continue guiding customers through their data and AI journey."

