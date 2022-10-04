Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ to be in all Buds Place Lounge's Nationwide

CANTON, Mich., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is the official food and beverage provider for all Bud's Place™ locations nationwide. Bud's Place™ is a cannabis consumption lounge that allows customers to bring their own product and enjoy it in a legal and safe upscale environment. Bud's Place™ does not dispense cannabis products but instead offers accessories, entertainment, and of course a delicious craveable menu provided by Crave! You will often find live music and other performers in Buds Place. The selection of BBQ, hot dogs and other items Crave offers is endless, there is absolutely something for everyone. The menu hosts a delicious number of munchies, sides, and desserts in addition to the meal offerings. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is proud to be affiliated with Bud's Place™ and to continue to bring the fast casual brand to new locations and enterprises.

"Bud's Place™ approached us at Crave about a partnership. Once I met the leadership at Bud's Place™ and saw their plan for Bud's Place™ future, I was convinced this partnership would be an excellent one. There will now be a Crave inside all Bud's Place™ Lounges. We've worked closely with Bud's Place™ team and in addition to a Crave menu, we will also have some other items available for the guests, which will be chosen regionally. We couldn't be more excited to be a part of a brand and group that shows such a true passion and determination as this one. Looking forward to #beatthecraving and have some #HQF," said Samantha Rincione, CEO and Co-founder.

Currently, Crave has a location set to open in the next month or so in Canton Michigan with other locations throughout the state coming soon.

Crave is expanding nationally and always looking for qualified franchisees. For more information on owning your own Crave and or a Buds Place Lounge, please email samantha@iwantcrave.com or visit us at www.iwantcrave.com or https://buds-place.com.

Contact: Samantha Rincione, samantha@iwantcrave.com

