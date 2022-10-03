Barclays and Hawaiian Airlines® Introduce Two Free Checked Bags Benefit

Hawaiian Airlines® World Elite Mastercard® cardmembers can pack more while earning triple the miles when using their card to purchase tickets from Hawaiian Airlines

/PRNewswire/ -- Barclays US Consumer Bank, a leading co-branded credit card issuer and financial services partner, and Hawaiian Airlines, Hawaii's largest and longest-serving airline, are introducing an improved benefit to the Hawaiian Airlines® World Elite Mastercard®: two free checked bags for primary cardmembers who purchase their tickets directly from Hawaiian Airlines.

Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard (PRNewswire)

"As we've seen a healthy return to travel and prepare to enter the busy holiday travel and shopping season, we are excited to reward our Hawaiian Airlines cardmembers with two free checked bags," said Bryan Kapeckas, Managing Director, Loyalty & Travel Products, Hawaiian Airlines. "This enhanced benefit is another way of saying thank you to our cardmembers for their loyalty."

"As a partner-first organization, we are always looking for ways to enhance cardmembers' experiences with the brands they love," said Kristyn Forrester, Director, Airline Partnerships, Barclays. "This industry-leading offer of two free checked bags brings our cardmembers more value and elevates the travel experience on Hawaiian Airlines to new heights."

This cardmember benefit is valid for travel between North America and Hawaii as well as between Neighbor Hawaiian Islands.

The Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard is one of the fastest ways to earn HawaiianMiles, with no limit on the total miles one can earn. New cardmembers can currently earn 60,000 bonus HawaiianMiles after spending $2,000 on purchases in the first 90 days. HawaiianMiles never expire, giving travelers flexibility to book travel.

To apply or learn more about the Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard, visit https://cards.barclaycardus.com/banking/cards/hawaiian-airlines-world-elite-mastercard.

About Barclays US Consumer Bank

Barclays US Consumer Bank is a leading co-branded credit card issuer and financial services partner in the United States that creates highly customized programs to drive customer loyalty and engagement for some of the country's most successful travel, entertainment, retail, and affinity institutions. The bank offers co-branded, small business and private label credit cards, installment loans, online savings accounts, and CDs. For more information, please visit www.BarclaysUS.com.

Barclays is a British universal bank, diversified by business, different types of customers, clients, and geography. The businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by its service company which provides technology, operations, and functional services across the Group. For further information about Barclays, please visit www.Barclays.com.

About Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian® has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 18 years (2004-2021) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation and consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawaiʻi. In 2022, the carrier topped Travel + Leisure's 2022 World's Best list as the No. 1 U.S. airline and was named Hawaiʻi's best employer by Forbes.

Now in its 93rd year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawaiʻi's biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers approximately 130 daily flights within the Hawaiian Islands, daily nonstop flights between Hawaiʻi and 16 U.S. gateway cities – more than any other airline – as well as service connecting Honolulu and American Samoa, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Tahiti.

The airline is committed to connecting people with aloha by offering complimentary meals for all guests on transpacific routes and the convenience of no change fees on Main Cabin and Premium Cabin seats. HawaiianMiles members also enjoy flexibility with miles that never expire. As Hawai'i's hometown airline, Hawaiian encourages guests to Travel Pono and experience the islands safely and respectfully.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

