Alcanza Brings Equity to R&D with the First-of-a-Kind Site Network Focused on Inclusive Clinical Research

WASHINGTON, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To stay ahead of the urgent needs of equitable healthcare, Martis Capital, a leading middle market healthcare fund, is excited to announce its investment in Alcanza Clinical Research. Founded in December 2021 and named for the Spanish word "reach," Alcanza is a clinical research site network platform dedicated to creating a sustainable and inclusive clinical trial environment for all.

As patient advocacy groups, research stakeholders, and regulators urge sponsors to expand clinical trial inclusion, Alcanza is actively transforming the model for research access to underrepresented populations across different races, ethnicities, genders, sexual orientations, disability statuses and more while enhancing clinical research quality and patient recruitment efforts.

As a first step, Alcanza has acquired five high-performing clinical research companies. These include Coastal Carolina Research Center, Boston Clinical Trials, ActivMed and Allcutis Research, Quest Research Institute and Charlottesville Medical Research across eight locations in Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Virginia. Each site brings 20 to more than 30 years of experience in clinical research and a strong reputation for clinical and operational excellence, with complementary therapeutic specialization in psychiatry, neurology, vaccines and infectious disease, among others. Alcanza will continue to expand its national site network to provide full-scale Phase I-IV capabilities in multiple therapeutic areas while maintaining a broad client base of blue-chip biopharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations (CROs).

Alcanza is led by CEO Carlos Orantes, a recognized industry leader with nearly three decades of experience. Most recently, Orantes led the site operations for Accelerated Enrollment Solutions, the wholly owned captive site network of PPD, a global CRO part of ThermoFisher Scientific. There, he held responsibility for more than 50 sites across the U.S. and Latin America. "We are excited to collaborate with Martis Capital to develop the next-generation site model that combines education, community engagement and exceptional patient care for truly inclusive research," said Orantes. "Our leadership team looks forward to expanding the reach of clinical research for all."

"This partnership is a unique opportunity to drive sustainable improvements in the highly fragmented clinical trial space by focusing on improving disparities in clinical research," said Mario E. Moreno, Managing Partner at Martis Capital. "Carlos and the Alcanza team have a clear vision for how their differentiated approach to clinical research can address these longstanding challenges."

Martis Capital has made a meaningful commitment to grow and expand Alcanza's capabilities and will continue to leverage its partnership approach, healthcare relationships and sourcing network to drive additional acquisitions and strategic partnerships.

About Alcanza Clinical Research

Alcanza Clinical Research is the next-generation site network established to support the most significant demands in our industry: diverse patient access, efficient enrollment performance and clinical quality. It practices inclusive clinical research that delivers education and a range of clinical trial opportunities to all people on their terms. Located in Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Virginia, Alcanza specializes in conditions across psychiatry, neurology, dermatology and infectious disease therapeutic areas.

About Martis Capital

Based in San Francisco, CA and Washington, DC, Martis Capital is a team of investment professionals who share a passion for helping build companies that seek to improve the quality of care and address the complex challenges facing the healthcare industry today. Martis seeks to identify exceptional investment opportunities and achieve shared growth objectives with founder-led companies and management teams. Martis Capital manages more than $2 billion of equity capital and is currently investing out of its fourth fund.

