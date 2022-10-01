Trulieve to Open New Dispensary in Sierra Vista, Arizona

Grand opening on Oct. 1 with celebratory events on Oct. 8

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of a new location at 1633 S. Highway 92, Sierra Vista, Arizona. The new adult-use only dispensary will open its doors at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, with ongoing hours of 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

"Trulieve is excited to expand access to cannabis in Sierra Vista and build strong relationships in the community," said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "Our company is driven by our commitment to providing high quality products and exceptional customer experiences."

Grand opening festivities on Saturday, Oct. 8 to include partner giveaways, deals, DJs, food trucks, and specials discounts. The new location will offer a wide variety of popular products including Trulieve brands such as Alchemy, Avenue, Co2lors, loveli, Modern Flower, Muse, and Roll One. Customers can also choose from a broad assortment of products from partner brands.

Trulieve entered the Arizona market in October 2021 as part of its acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation, Arizona's largest cannabis retailer. Over the course of the next year, existing Harvest locations will be rebranded to Trulieve. Harvest and Trulieve-affiliated dispensaries in Arizona are located in Avondale, Casa Grande, Chandler, Cottonwood, Glendale, Guadalupe, Lake Havasu, Mesa, Peoria, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe, and Tucson.

For more information on store activations and locations in Arizona, please visit www.trulieve.com/dispensaries/arizona.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

