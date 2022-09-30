The Voice of the Martyrs Releases New Short Feature about Nigerian Christian Woman Recovering Bible After Family Martyred

BARTLESVILLE, Okla., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Voice of the Martyrs is releasing a new short feature film telling an inspiring story of courageous faith in the face of persecution.

Rebecca: Nigeria tells the true story of a Nigerian Christian woman who watched helplessly with her daughter as Boko Haram militants killed her husband and son and burned their home. After the attack, when she searched the charred remains of her home, Rebecca found the Bible she and her husband had received on their wedding day.

This short feature, along with a number of free prayer resources, is being released in advance of the International Day of Prayer for Persecuted Christians (IDOP)—a global prayer movement on Sunday, Nov. 6.

"It is difficult to imagine the hardships persecuted Christians in northern Nigeria face," said Todd Nettleton, host of VOM Radio. "This year's IDOP short feature allows us to meet one of our sisters there, and to, in a small way, understand her suffering. May her story inspire us to pray for Nigeria, as well as for our spiritual family members in other restricted and hostile nations."

The 2022 VOM Global Prayer Guide designated Nigeria as a "hostile" nation.

"Attacks on Christians in Northern Nigeria have become so common they are rarely mentioned by global news outlets," said Nettleton. "Yet every attack means Christians are being beaten, maimed or killed; losing all their possessions, and being forced to flee for their lives. The media may ignore their suffering, but as fellow members of the Body of Christ we cannot."

Nettleton hopes "this year's IDOP resources from VOM will drive hundreds of thousands of Christians around the world to pray for our family in Nigeria."

About The Voice of the Martyrs

Founded in 1967 by Richard and Sabina Wurmbrand, The Voice of the Martyrs is a nonprofit, interdenominational missions organization serving persecuted Christians in the world's most difficult and dangerous places to follow Christ. For more information, visit VOM.org .

