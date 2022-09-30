More Cancer Clinical Trials Available to Broward Residents

Community Foundation of Broward grants expand access to potentially life-saving cancer clinical trials and treatment programs

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More Broward residents diagnosed with cancer have access to potentially life-saving cancer clinical trials and treatment programs, thanks to recent grants by Community Foundation of Broward. More than 900 local cancer patients have participated in clinical trials as a result of $2 million invested by the Foundation since 2016.

Community Foundation grants totaling $350,000 have recently been awarded to Broward Health in collaboration with the University of Miami for early detection of gynecological cancers through expanded research partnerships, to Florida International University Foundation in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic Florida for individualized treatments in adults with relapsed/refractory cancers and to Memorial Foundation for its Cancer Biospecimen Resources Project in collaboration with Florida Atlantic University.

The grants are specifically focused on expanding the availability of cancer clinical trials to Broward residents. They grew out of the Community Foundation's commitment to "Cancel Cancer," which has strong support from many fundholders at the Foundation.

Comprehensive information about cancer clinical trials is also available at a user-friendly website of the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health. The website includes pages on clinical trials information for patients and caregivers, on steps to find a clinical trial, on related publications, and on the availability of NCI's Cancer Information Service, including telephone lines to call and online chat services to consult. NCI provides accurate, up-to-date and reliable information.

Of course, cancer patients should consult with their oncologists and other physicians about all aspects of their treatment programs, including the possibility of participating in cancer clinical trials.

In addition to grants for expanded clinical trials, Community Foundation of Broward grants have made it possible for another 2,800 cancer patients and their families to receive cancer-related support services. New Foundation grants for Broward cancer support services were recently awarded to Gilda's Club South Florida to provide vital support groups and activities to more than 200 cancer patients and their families and caregivers, and to Jessica June Children's Cancer Foundation to provide emergency financial assistance for 20 low-income families who have a child undergoing cancer treatments and are unable to pay for basic needs.

"Expanded access for Broward residents to cancer clinical trials is a major goal of the Foundation," said Community Foundation President/CEO Jennifer O'Flannery Anderson. "In addition, we want Broward residents to have easy access to cancer support services."

Founded in 1984, Community Foundation of Broward (CFB) helps families, individuals, and corporations create personalized charitable Funds that deliver game-changing philanthropic impact. 473 charitable Funds represent more than $212 million in assets, distributing $119 million in grants over the past 35 years. CFB provides bold leadership on community solutions and fosters philanthropy that connects people who care with causes that matter – which empowers visionaries, innovators and doers to create the change they want to see in the community – and BE BOLD. www.cfbroward.org.

