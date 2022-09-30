John Deere Horicon Works Employees Ratify New Contract

Negotiations between John Deere and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace (IAM) Local 873 began on July 27 . The current agreement expires Oct. 1, 2022 .

MOLINE, Ill., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) has informed Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) that its production and maintenance employees have voted to ratify a new four-year collective bargaining agreement that covers 900 workers at the John Deere Horicon Works in Horicon, WI. The vote was passed with an overwhelming majority of workers (over 80 percent) voting to ratify the contract.

"Together, Deere & Company and IAM have reached a collective bargaining agreement that provides economic progress for our employees, maintains John Deere's competitiveness, and ensures Horicon Works employees will continue to produce products that have contributed to the livelihoods of our customers and to the Horicon community," said Carol Lewis, Vice President of Labor Relations for John Deere.

John Deere Horicon Works produces two of the company's most recognizable and relied upon products – its Gator utility vehicle and its extensive line of lawn tractors. John Deere has had a presence in Horicon, Wisconsin for than 110 years, dating back to 1911.

