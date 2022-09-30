Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Successful Firm, Notifies Olo Inc. (OLO) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Olo Inc. ("Olo" or the "Company") (NYSE: OLO) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Olo Class A common stock between August 11, 2021 and August 11, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/olo.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Subway was ending its contract with Olo; (2) Olo's key business metric – active locations – could not continue to grow as Defendants touted due to the loss of Subway's business; and (3) that, as a result of the above, Defendants' statements about Olo's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Olo you have until November 28, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

