Aspirant Announces New Organizational Effectiveness Principal

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspirant is excited to announce the addition of Rachel Brecht, who is joining as a Principal within the company's Organizational Effectiveness practice. In this role, she will leverage decades of experience as a talent, transformation and organizational development executive, both in corporate and consulting, to help our clients solve their most complex organizational challenges.

She will work closely with the practice's Managing Director, Judy Johnson, Ph.D., to lead the launch and execution of Org Accelerator™ , a new offering that challenges the less nimble and more expensive approaches typically employed by larger consulting firms. The offering recalibrates ways of working with collective goals to boost collaboration and performance in just 12 weeks.

Said Johnson, "We are thrilled to bring Rachel aboard. Her wealth of industry and functional expertise will be invaluable to the continued growth of our delivery team. I can't wait to begin introducing her to clients."

Additionally, Michael Conway, Managing Director of Digital Transformation, is excited at the prospect of Rachel's contributions throughout Aspirant.

"An intimate understanding of the human dynamic needs to be baked into the programs we develop for clients in order for them to be successful over the long term," said Conway. "The ability of our teams to tap into her perspective will pay dividends across the company. It's a great example of the power of our Integrated Expertise."

Brecht will remain committed to supporting the community through her board leadership roles with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, St. Clair Health's Hospital Foundation, and Pittsburgh Women's Alliance. She also serves on the Executive Committee for the NACD (National Association of Corporate Directors) Three Rivers Chapter's Future of Board Leadership Symposium. She is an active member of Chief and United Way Women's Leadership Council (United Way of Pennsylvania).

This hiring is expected to help drive the continued growth of the firm, which has been named by the Pittsburgh Business Times as a Best Place to Work and a Fast50 company the last two years. Aspirant is also the Official Consultant of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Aspirant partners with business leaders to implement practical solutions to their most critical strategic, technological, and talent-related challenges. Our collaborative teams apply industry and functional expertise to help clients achieve sustainable results.

We also strive to make a meaningful impact in the community by raising awareness of domestic violence and supporting victims through our Connection of Hope program.

