ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's third fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2022.

Total net assets of the Fund* on July 31, 2022 were $377,335,035 as compared with $373,215,526 on April 30, 2022, and $451,756,769 on July 31, 2021. On July 31, 2022, the net asset value per share of common stock was $13.13 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.



July 31, 2022 April 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 Total Net Assets $377,335,035 $373,215,526 $451,756,769 NAV Per Share $13.13 $12.98 $15.72 Shares Outstanding 28,744,936 28,744,936 28,744,936

For the period May 1, 2022 through July 31, 2022, total net investment income was $3,877,740 or $0.13 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $4,104,226 or $0.14 per share of common stock for the same period.



Third Quarter Ended July 31, 2022 Second Quarter Ended April 30, 2021 Third Quarter Ended July 31, 2021 Total Net Investment Income $3,877,740 $4,514,037 $4,468,329 Per Share $0.13 $0.16 $0.16 Total Net Realized/ Unrealized Gain (Loss) $4,104,226 ($49,418,558) $6,433,850 Per Share $0.14 ($1.72) $0.22

* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

