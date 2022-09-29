Tarena to Ring Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on September 29, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarena International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TEDU) ("Tarena" or the "Company"), a leading provider of adult professional education and childhood and adolescent quality education services in China, announced that Ms. Ying Sun, the Company's CEO, will ring the opening bell of the Nasdaq Stock Market alongside the Company's team in a virtual bell ringing ceremony today, September 29, 2022, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the founding of Tarena.

The live ceremony will begin at 9:15 a.m. ET and can be viewed online at: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

Over the last 20 years, Tarena has grown into China's No.1 provider of adult IT professional education and childhood and adolescent IT-focused quality education services, with 325 learning centers in 57 cities in China, 8,500 employees and over 200,000 students currently enrolled. Notably, 1.2 million IT engineering graduates from the Company's adult IT program have served over 250,000 enterprises and achieved an employment rate of over 90%. Meanwhile, through its courses designed to enhance students' scientific literacy, innovation capabilities and sense of global citizenship, the Company has empowered hundreds of thousands of children to become a vital force driving the future of global technological innovation.

"On the momentous occasion of Tarena's 20th anniversary, ringing the Nasdaq opening bell symbolizes our sustained dedication to advancing our course offerings, cultivating premium services and upgrading our operations. Together with Nasdaq, we will continue to create value for our customers, shareholders, society and the world at large," commented Ms. Sun.

About Tarena International, Inc.

Tarena is a leading provider of adult professional education and childhood and adolescent quality education services in China. Through its innovative education platform combining live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules, Tarena offers adult professional education courses in IT and non-IT subjects. Its adult professional education courses provide students with practical skills to prepare them for jobs in industries with significant growth potential and strong hiring demand. Tarena also offers childhood and adolescent quality education programs, including computer coding and robotics programming courses, etc., targeting students aged between three and eighteen. Aiming to encourage "code to learn," Tarena embraces the latest trends in quality education and technology to develop children's logical thinking and learning abilities while allowing them to discover their interests and potential.

