Sustainability as top priority Mondaine: CO2-neutral, already today

ZOLLIKON, Switzerland and PFÄFFIKON, Switzerland, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mondaine has been committed to the 3R rule already for years now: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. It is applied to each individual area of business: from the acquisition of raw materials to transport and production, operation of the headquarters and the factory, right to business trips. The outcome is a completely CO2-neutral enterprise, including all its watch brands. The main drivers behind this approach are André and Ronnie Bernheim, and decades of family tradition.

The brothers André and Ronnie Bernheim are joint owners of the Swiss SME with its four brands: Mondaine, Luminox, M-Watch and Pierre Cardin. The president of the board is André Bernheim. As Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO), he also answers for the sustainability strategy. He is making sustainability a top priority and treating it as a strategic topic. The people in charge at Mondaine are convinced: sustainability must be every business' top priority. With its commitment to CO2-neutrality, Mondaine hopes to inspire other businesses in the industry to do the same.

We care

Social, ecological and economic engagement is Mondaine's guiding principle: We care. Mondaine's record of success is based on decades of systematically introducing and implementing sustainable processes and products. As a leading international watch company, Mondaine is far ahead of its time in developing environmentally friendly processes. The company has been guided by the 3R rule already for many years: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. It applies across the board: whether it is the acquisition of components, their transport and that of the watches, the production of the watches, operation of the headquarters and the factory, as well as for business trips. Thanks to these extensive efforts, since 2020 the group and each of the four brands are completely climate-neutral (Scopes 1, 2, 3 [1]). But, on top of that, Mondaine – likely as first watch company in the world – also offers a watch recycling service for all customers sending their watch to the Swiss factory – soon introducing this offer in other countries.

Comprehensive climate-neutrality through reforestation

It is impossible to avoid CO 2 emissions completely. That is why, in its management of sustainability, Mondaine also includes compensation projects. For all the unavoidable emissions, the group compensates with specific reforestation projects. Mondaine does this by maintaining strong and committed partnerships (Gula, Indonesia, www.gulagula.org, https://fairventures.org/, OAK in Pfäffikon, Switzerland). This is how they succeeded in becoming completely CO 2 -neutral (Scopes 1, 2, 3).

Mondaine's sustainability story

1951: Erwin Bernheim founds the Mondaine business enterprise.

1973: Mondaine launches the world's first solar-powered watch.

1990s: Mondaine metal watch cases are made from upcycled scrap metal.

2013: Mondaine watch straps are made from ecological materials such as linen, rPET-felt and rPET-nylon, cotton or cork.

2017: Mondaine essence is launched with an organic plastic case made of a composite derived from castor oil.

2019: A photovoltaic system on the factory roof in Biberist supplies up to 80 percent of their electric power needs.

2020: Luminox Tide is launched with case and strap made of 100 percent recycled plastic collected from the world's oceans.

2020: Thanks to compensation through reforestation, Mondaine is CO 2 -neutral (Scopes 1, 2, and partially 3).

2021: The ecological balance sheet now takes into account the shipping of products to direct customers worldwide (i.e expansion of Scope 3).

Mondaine's goals for the future

The Mondaine Group will continue its efforts in promoting sustainability. Mondaine's commitment to CO 2 -neutrality will continue, and they are even considering becoming CO 2 -positive in the medium term. The systematic cradle-to-cradle approach to achieve a circular economy will be maintained by the group. Mondaine is currently studying ways, for example, to make watch cases with high recycled stainless-steel content. In a further milestone, since January 2022 Mondaine is replacing straps made of animal-based leather with straps made of vegan grape leather. The Mondaine Group continues to be guided by the 3R rule – Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. And they are encouraging their suppliers and direct customers to also take a more sustainable approach.

Detailed information

A detailed overview of their efforts in the area of sustainability can be found in the Sustainability Report (Version 2021 available starting July 2022). It contains an overview of the ecological balance sheet calculations by the external agency E2 Management Consulting AG.

[1] Scope 1 comprises company processes; Scope 2 relates to the supply of electricity and heating; Scope 3 covers supply chains, air travel and the company's auxiliary processes.

