Hunter Fausnacht Promoted to President of The Institutes Agent & Broker Group

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunter Fausnacht has been promoted to President of The Institutes Agent & Broker Group. Fausnacht, formerly Vice President of the Agent & Broker Group, has been integral in the formation and success of this business unit designed to support the educational needs of the agent and broker market.

Fausnacht succeeds Nicole Riegl, who has been promoted to Head of Enterprise Education Strategy at The Institutes, championing new education initiatives. In his new role, Fausnacht will lead the Insurance Broker Advisory Board and work to create and deliver creative educational solutions for this market.

"Hunter brings unique and innovative ideas to our Agent & Broker Group. He carefully listens to what this market segment needs and works to ensure The Institutes can meet those needs. I'm excited to see this business unit continue to grow under his leadership," says Kate Horowitz, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Units at The Institutes.

Fausnacht earned his bachelor's degree in business, finance and marketing from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University. He started his career with Rolls Royce before joining Willis Towers Watson as an Assistant Vice President in 2011. He joined The Institutes in 2017.

