CIVITAS CAPITAL AND THE SHELTER COMPANIES BREAK GROUND ON UNITi MONTROSE IN CULTURE CORE OF HOUSTON

HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Civitas Capital Group, through its residential development subsidiary The Shelter Companies, is developing a 238-unit, 381-bed residential multifamily project on approximately 1.09 acres in Houston's thriving Montrose district. The development, UNITi Montrose, will provide attainable rental housing in one of the most expensive and desirable submarkets of Houston through a unique blend of co-living, shared common areas, and micro-units.

General contractor Arch-Con® Corporation is constructing the six-story, 199,320-square-foot multifamily building stacked on a three-story, 109,000-square-foot cast-in-place concrete parking garage. Designed by Meeks Partners, the development includes 14,122 square feet of amenities, balconies, a fourth-floor pool and courtyard, and 4,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor.

Shelter is a disrupter in the traditional multifamily market, anticipating historic shifts in the Sun Belt region of the United States to accommodate residents. UNITi Montrose is an example of the firm's investment strategy to deliver solutions for cost-burdened renters.

"UNITi Montrose will provide fully furnished units, flexible lease terms, Class A amenities, and all-inclusive rent payments that provide a frictionless experience to an evolving demographic of renters," Shelter's Principal Mark Drumm said. "We are seeing that renters are willing to share certain amenities in exchange for convenience, flexibility, and high-quality living, and this project provides just that."

The project, located in the Montrose neighborhood, is less than 10 minutes from Houston's central business district, including Midtown, the medical center, The Ion, and major universities. It is expected to generate more rent per square foot than traditional multifamily dwellings, while providing attainable rental rates for middle-income earners.

Arch-Con began working with Shelter and Meeks Partners in the spring 2021 on pricing and design. "Multifamily projects of this type require measured preconstruction efforts to ensure they are economical and timed just right," Arch-Con's Vice President of Multifamily Bryan Tufts said. "Making sure this project was cost-effective for Shelter and its future residents was equally important as we thrive on finding the best solutions for our clients."

Civitas Capital Group is a nimble alternative investment manager, founded in 2009, offering compelling, niche opportunities in U.S. real estate.

The Shelter Companies, a subsidiary of Civitas Capital Group, is a private real estate company focused on developing and repositioning attainable multifamily housing, including co-living and micro-units for more than one-third of the U.S. population.

Arch-Con® Corporation is a national commercial general contractor founded in 2000 with offices in Houston, Dallas, Austin, and Denver.

