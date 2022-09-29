21.co Appoints David Josse as Chief Technology Officer

CTO hire reinforces the company's commitment to build bridges into the crypto world through new and innovative crypto technology



NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 21.co, the world's leader in providing access to crypto through simple and easy to use products, today announced the appointment of David Josse as Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Josse will lead the engineering teams to expand, scale and evolve 21.co's product offerings.

21.co is the world’s leader in providing access to crypto through simple and easy to use products. Parent company of 21Shares and Amun. (PRNewswire)

Josse's responsibilities will span across all of the brands under the 21.co umbrella – including 21Shares , the world's largest issuer of cryptocurrency exchange traded products (ETPs) – which is powered by Onyx, a proprietary technology platform used to issue and operate cryptocurrency ETPs for 21Shares and third parties – in addition to Amun , a token provider focused on making the DeFi world more accessible.

Josse brings over 25 years of experience to 21.co – having spent 10 years at Goldman Sachs, most recently as the Global Head of Data Engineering and Business Intelligence at Marcus by Goldman Sachs where he was involved in the rollout of Apple Card. His career has spanned many industries and sectors, having also worked at Motorola, Barnes and Noble, NYSE Technologies, and Symbridge – which was his latest role, serving as Chief Technology Office. Josse has also spent time in the startup space, where he ran infrastructure and product strategy for TransactTools, which was later acquired by the the New York Stock Exchange. Josse will be based out of 21.co's New York City headquarters.

"David's deep knowledge and industry expertise makes him well-suited to lead our engineering teams – and he will complement our existing leadership and talent well," said Ophelia Snyder, President and Co-Founder at 21.co. "We can't wait to continue building innovative, first-of-their-kind products under his leadership."

"21.co's vision for the direction of the crypto excites me, and I am honored to work with the very brightest in the DeFi space," said David Josse, Chief Technology Officer at 21.co "I look forward to coupling my experiences in both traditional and digital financial arenas to drive the next wave of 21.co's vision for the industry."

This key hire comes on the heels of the company's $25 million fundraising round , and the launch of the 21.co parent company.

To learn more about the company, please visit www.21.co .

Press Contacts:

Arielle Sobel, Head of Global Communications, press@21.co

Megan Enright, Communications Manager, press@21.co

About 21.co

21.co is the world's leader in providing access to crypto through simple and easy to use products. 21.co is the parent company of 21Shares , the world's largest issuer of cryptocurrency exchange traded products (ETPs) – which is powered by Onyx, a proprietary technology platform used to issue and operate cryptocurrency ETPs for 21Shares and third parties – in addition to Amun , a token provider focused on making the DeFi world more accessible. The company was founded in 2018 by Hany Rashwan and Ophelia Snyder. 21.co is registered in Zug, Switzerland with offices in Zurich and New York. For more information, please visit www.21.co .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 21.co