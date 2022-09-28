RELATED COMPANIES LAUNCHES LEASING FOR 'THE SET'

Opening in Hudson Yards, The Set is a New Category of Luxury Living Designed for the Hybrid Work Era Offering Hotel-Inspired Services, Designer Furnished Residences, and a Resident-Only Social Club

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Related Companies today launched leasing for The Set, located in Hudson Yards at 455 10th Avenue. The 270-unit project is the first building of its kind blurring the line between a five-star hotel and luxury residential experience. Designed by Handel Architects with interiors by MAWD, The Set will offer a home or home-base, social club, and professional workspace with a food & beverage program overseen by renowned Chef Dan Kluger. The fully serviced and furnished turnkey residences feature studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments priced from $5,200/month with 6-month and full year leases; move-ins begin September 30, 2022.

"Thoughtfully designed for work, play and everything in-between, The Set combines a world-class residential building, five-star hotel services, and private members club into a place residents can call home," said Jeff T. Blau, CEO of Related Companies. "From the expertly furnished residences, sky-high office suite, resident-only restaurant, to the tailored programming and events, The Set will bring a renewed way of living to Manhattan's West Side."

FULLY-APPOINTED RESIDENCES

Offering a truly turnkey living experience, The Set's fully furnished residences will feature elevated materials, exquisite finishes and designer furnishings. Each residence will have soaring nine-foot ceilings with breathtaking city views, floor-to-ceiling windows, European wide plank oak wood flooring and custom cabinetry. Residents have the opportunity to select from an array of designer furniture and accessory packages featuring art curated by the contemporary art gallery and marketplace Sugarlift. The Set's category-defining fully-furnished and serviced residences have been thoughtfully designed for the evolving needs of its residents. Hotel-inspired services including weekly housekeeping, daily package and grocery delivery, laundry and dry-cleaning services, smart-home customization, room service, and more are all included in monthly leasing fees.

THE SET CLUB

The heart of the community will be 'The Set Club,' a fully-serviced, resident-only social club soaring 500 feet in the air at the top of the building. The Set Club is dedicated to work and play and includes a private restaurant and bar by Chef Dan Kluger, rooftop pool and garden, expansive office spaces, ongoing programming, and more. The Set Club's 'Directors of Experience' will serve as a dedicated concierge, assisting residents with any special requests and overseeing private event planning in both the amenity spaces and individual residences.

Additional spaces within The Set's three designated amenity floors include a demonstration kitchen and lounge space, private dining room, game room, screening room, terrace with barbeque pods and virtual reality room with golf simulator and VR games. A dedicated wellness floor includes a state-of-the-art gym and yoga and virtual fitness studio.

PROJECT DESIGN

The 44-story tower by Handel Architects utilizes glass, metal and terracotta to bridge the aesthetic of the surrounding neighborhoods on Manhattan's West Side.

"We wanted the exterior expression to feel residential and inviting, but also have a timeless quality," said Frank Fusaro, Partner of Handel Architects. "Terracotta was the perfect accent material since it provides that feeling of warmth. We used a bronze finish to visually connect the tower to the low-rise brick buildings nearby. Overall the building's exterior expression is one of quiet sophistication in a busy New York City neighborhood."

Curated by interior design firm MAWD, The Set's interiors combine forward-thinking elements for experiential living. The use of innovative materials and grounding palettes in the project's design creates a unique and modern sense of space informed by the MAWD's previous experience designing members clubs across the globe.

"Recasting the pied-à-terre for a new era, The Set's interiors have been programmed for each moment of the day, and a 24/7 lifestyle. Blurring the distinction between hotel and residential living, this ultra-service residence has been designed to mimic the warmth of home, with the magnetism of a destination," said Elliot March, MAWD Co-Founder.

ABOUT RELATED COMPANIES

Related Companies is a global real estate and lifestyle company defined by innovation and the most prominent privately-owned real estate firm in the United States. Formed 50 years ago, Related is one of the largest private owners and preservationists of affordable housing in the U.S. and a fully integrated, highly diversified industry leader with experience in virtually every aspect of development, acquisition, management, finance, marketing, and sales. Headquartered in New York City, Related has offices and major developments in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, West Palm Beach, Miami, Washington, D.C., Abu Dhabi and London, and boasts a team of approximately 4,000 professionals. With over $60 billion in assets owned or under development including the 28-acre Hudson Yards neighborhood on Manhattan's West Side, The Square in Downtown West Palm Beach, The Grand LA and Related Santa Clara in California and The 78 in Chicago. Related was named to Fast Company Magazine's list of the 50 Most Innovative Companies in the World. For more information about Related, please visit www.related.com.

ABOUT HANDEL ARCHITECTS

Handel Architects was founded in 1994 with a commitment to making cities better places to live. We believe that architecture and design matter, and that through our work, we can make a positive difference in the world. We strive to create buildings that are not just things in themselves, but serve as catalysts for positive urban and social change.

With over 200 architects and designers in New York, San Francisco, Boston, and Hong Kong, our work encompasses projects like the National September 11 Memorial, urban infrastructure and master planning projects, high-density mixed-use developments, multi-family projects across all income bands, hotels, corporate headquarters, and buildings for non-profit, institutional and educational clients around the world.

ABOUT MAWD

March and White Design (MAWD) is a global design firm of forward-thinking experts with offices in London, New York and Los Angeles. Founded in 2010 by Elliot March and James White, MAWD's Experience-Centric Design process translates research into spaces that connect emotionally with the end-user through a deep understanding of interior design, architectural principles and human behavior.

