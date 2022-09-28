IDrive Cloud Backup Expands IDrive Express Service Internationally to Ireland, Supporting more Locations Worldwide

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDrive Backup , an award-winning, industry leading cloud backup provider has expanded its IDrive Express offering internationally to support shipping to Ireland, giving users in the EU region the opportunity to speed up their large data backups and retrievals and save themselves time and bandwidth.

IDrive Express enables users all over the world to backup or retrieve large volumes of data within a week using physical shipment of temporary storage devices provided by IDrive. In addition to the new Ireland location, IDrive also ships to Canada, South America, and Australia, making it a truly global solution.

The Express service is very easy to use for backing up data, with users simply having to:

Request a hard drive shipment from the IDrive website.

Use IDrive's local backup tool to securely store data to the device and ship it back to IDrive.

IDrive will then upload the data to the associated online backup account.

Once the data is transferred from the device to the IDrive online account, users can continue incremental backups through the conventional online backup process.

Similarly, retrieving data through IDrive Express is a very straightforward process, users just need to fill in the hard drive shipment form on the IDrive website with all relevant information. IDrive will then send a drive with all of the data the user requested and users can recover their data quickly from the device to the desired destination.

The size of the drive that IDrive ships will be determined by the size of the account.

Why use IDrive Express?

Quickly transfer large amounts of data to your online account, in just a week or less.

Data is kept safe throughout the process using military grade 256-bit AES encryption with the option for a private key. For ensuring utmost security, along with file data encryption, IDrive does file path encryption as well.

Once the data is transferred to the online account, users can continue with incremental backups right away

No bandwidth usage during data transfers.

Get faster data backups and quick data restores for servers and databases

Express is also available for Linux and NAS devices, letting users transfer bulk data from their Linux machines or Synology, QNAP, Asustor, and Netgear NAS devices.

The service comes free for Express Backup once a year for Personal users and three times yearly for Team and Business users. Express restores will cost users $99.50 per request.

About IDrive

IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, online backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®, RemotePC™ and IBackup.The company's services help over 4 million customers back up over 500 Petabytes of data.

