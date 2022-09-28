Great Place to Work® and Fortune Name AAG One of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™

Great Place to Work® and Fortune Name AAG One of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™

AAG Secures Additional Workplace Awards Including Best Workplace for Millennials.

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune have honored American Advisors Group (AAG) as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™. Earning a spot means that AAG is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

(PRNewswire)

The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than over 176,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the financial services and insurance industry

"It's an honor to be named a Great Place to Work and we are so grateful for our dedicated employees who have made us a part of this list," said Rebecca Pacillas, AAG Chief People Officer. "AAG is truly a very special place, where we do extraordinary things for seniors, so they can achieve a better retirement."

AAG is committed to building its Caring, Driven, and Ethical culture through employee engagement, competitive compensation, and professional development. AAG recently launched One AAG, an internal sharing initiative focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion. One AAG invites its employees to share their real stories and experiences through internal company newsletters and discussion panels to create a space where diverse perspectives, cultures, and values are celebrated.

In 2022, AAG was endorsed for multiple corporate accolades including Best Workplace for Millennials. AAG was also recognized by Inspiring Workplaces and awarded Arizona Top Workplaces in 2022.

AAG is headquartered in Irvine California.

About the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces for Financial Services & Insurance™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 176,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the financial services and insurance industry. Company rankings are derived from 75 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram .

About AAG

AAG is dedicated to helping older Americans find new ways to fund a better retirement through the responsible use of home equity. As the nation's leader in reverse mortgage lending, AAG offers a suite of home equity solutions — including Home Equity Conversion Mortgages, traditional and proprietary mortgages — that are designed to give seniors a better financial outcome in retirement. AAG is a proud member of the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA). To learn more about AAG and reverse mortgage loans, please visit the company's website at www.aag.com.

American Advisors Group NMLS# 9392 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). American Advisors Group (AAG) is headquartered at 18200 Von Karman Ave., Suite 300, Irvine, CA 92612. For complete disclosure information, visit https://www.aag.com/legal-information/. These materials are not from HUD or FHA and were not approved by HUD or a government agency.

Contact:

Cindy Hearn

chearn@aag.com

(949) 466-6302

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Advisors Group (AAG)