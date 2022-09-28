Dynata's Global Consumer Trends survey: 53% of people are struggling to afford basic needs; 67% have reduced spending to combat inflation

New data from "Staying Ahead of the Downturn" reveals widespread financial struggles for many, amid economic uncertainty, as 49% believe a recession is imminent

DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynata , the world's largest first-party data platform for insights, activation and measurement, today released the latest installment of its Global Consumer Trends series, "Staying Ahead of the Downturn." Uncovering the struggles of many consumers, who face myriad waves of financial obstacles — not the least of which is an uncertain future — the new research reveals how global consumer behaviors are shifting. Businesses must take note of these changes to stay ahead of the economic downturn.

These are the key findings from Dynata’s “Global Consumer Trends: Staying Ahead of the Downturn,” which sought to better understand how the evolving economic landscape is affecting consumers’ behavior and impacting brands. (PRNewswire)

Using responses more than 11,000 consumers in 11 countries, Dynata's "Global Consumer Trends: Staying Ahead of the Downturn" sought to better understand how the evolving economic landscape is affecting consumers' behavior and impacting brands. Key findings include:

1. Consumer perception matters

Nearly half of consumers globally (49%) "strongly" or "very much" believe we are entering a recession

56% say their country's leaders aren't doing enough to combat inflation

2. Many struggle to make ends meet

53% globally are struggling at least slightly to afford basic needs — especially energy and utilities, followed by food, basic clothing and housing

65% of Britons have difficulty to pay for energy and utilities

3. People are cutting consumption and buying secondhand products

67% have taken action to reduce spending. Top items to cut include leisure travel (61%), in-person entertainment (61%), restaurants (59%) and fashion (clothing beyond basic wardrobe (59%)

27% of consumers are buying secondhand products

4. When it's worth paying more

1 in 5 "almost always" or "often" pay more for a brand, product, or service that represents their values ; higher among Gen Z and Millennials

8 in 10 say they are likely to continue even if it costs more

Research methodology

"Global Consumer Trends: Staying Ahead of the Downturn," draws on responses from 11,103 consumers across 11 countries — the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, China, Japan and Australia — between Aug. 1-8, 2022. Participants were selected across all Dynata's online research panel assets, and the samples quota-controlled to reflect the population on age, gender and region. The margin of error (at the 95% confidence level) is +/- 3% at the country level, +/-1% at the total level.

