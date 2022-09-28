CARBON NEUTRAL ROYALTY CONFIRMS COMPLETION OF 1,500 HA OF PLANTING AT THE BOKEPYIN MANGROVE RESTORATION PROJECT

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Carbon Neutral Royalty Ltd. ("CNR" or the "Company"), a financing provider for high integrity carbon projects, is pleased to announce that Phase 1 planting of 1,500 hectares ("ha") of mangrove forest at the Bokepyin project, situated on the Tanintharyi coastline of Myanmar, has been completed. CNR is financing this mangrove restoration project with Worldview International Foundation ("Worldview").

Myanmar's coastline extends for more than 2,000 km and contains a wide range of diverse coastal ecosystems, including mangroves. The Tanintharyi coastline hosts large areas of degraded mangrove forest with significant areas lost due to logging, charcoal production, agriculture and urban expansion. Mangroves are vital ecosystems which act as effective carbon sinks sequestering up to 10 times more carbon than mature tropical forests per hectare in their carbon-rich soils known as "blue carbon". Mangroves provide a wide range of co-benefits for biodiversity and local populations including water purification, coastal protection from storm surges and increased fish stocks.

Worldview and CNR plan to restore 12,000 ha of mangrove restoration at the Bokepyin project, equivalent to planting an area twice the size of Manhattan. Without restoration initiatives, mangroves within the project area are unlikely to be able to recover. The combined density of newly planted mangroves is assessed to be approximately 2,500 per hectare, meaning there are now an estimated 3,750,000 mangroves growing within this Phase 1 planting area.

Worldview has been investing considerably in local socio-economic development programmes to create community co-benefits to each restoration project aligned with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. At the Bokeypin project, livelihood activities have been underway including upskilling the local communities for technical expertise related to seed collection, storage, and plantation. Phase 1 planting, which covered 1,500 Ha, has created over 400 jobs from the local communities. This included the collection of 5.3 million propagules from different species of mangrove. Direct seed sowing has been carried out at a spacing of 2 metres by 2 metres, with this spacing designed to promote maximum rates of long-term carbon sequestration.

CNR recently commissioned an independent evaluation at the project as part of its ongoing programme monitoring, and reports received following site visits have been highly encouraging. Initial propagule survival rates have been 96.4% across 36 sample plots.

Restoration has important implications for local biodiversity. At least six individuals of the globally 'critically endangered' mangrove Brugeria hainessii have been recorded in the area. Mammals categorized by the International Union for Conservation of Nature ("IUCN") as 'vulnerable' have been recorded including the Finless Porpoise, which is globally threatened, and saltwater crocodiles which are regionally rare. The Lesser Adjutant Stork, a globally 'vulnerable' species, has also been recorded.

The Bokepyin project is currently undergoing registration for listing under Verra's Verified Carbon Standard Program and CNR has been informed by Worldview that this process is nearing completion. Further updates regarding mangrove restoration works at the project and its registration under Verra's Verified Carbon Standard Program will be made available by Worldview in due course.

Blue Carbon, captured by the world's oceans, represents more than 55% of the green carbon (captured by plants). The carbon captured by living organisms in oceans is stored in the form of sediments from mangroves, salt marshes, and seagrasses. It remains stored for millennia unlike other forestry which often stores for only decades. The ocean is the most effective carbon climate mitigator, circulating 83% of global carbon. Its algae production and mangrove shorelines are vital for its contribution to climate restoration and conservation. Mangrove restoration projects which have the highest effect on mitigation, as well as maintaining biodiversity and promoting life-bearing ecosystems, are ten times more productive at sequestering carbon per hectare than terrestrial forests and provide significant co-benefits. Mangroves tend to significantly improve biodiversity by providing a rich habitat for marine and bird nurseries. Fish stocks typically have increased by 50% where mangroves have been restored and directly responsible for the improvement of water quality. Mangroves can stabilize shorelines and guard against erosion, and vegetation cover typically leads to better soil conditions.

Worldview is considered a global leader in Blue Carbon Project Development. Worldview has pioneered over 600 sustainable development projects in over 25 countries. Worldview specialises in blue carbon and has a globally renowned track record in mangrove restoration, conservation, and holds the world's largest mangrove seed bank. Worldview was founded in 1979 by Arne Fjortoft, a highly reputable conservationist and former leader of the Liberal party in Norway. Worldview plans international expansion across multiple countries, targeting 500,000 hectares of mangrove restoration over the next ten years.

CNR was founded in July 2021 and is assembling a high-quality, long life, portfolio of carbon credit streams and royalty projects worldwide with direct socio and environmental outcomes. The Company's objective is to finance high impact projects which can contribute to the fight against climate change while restoring natural habitats.

