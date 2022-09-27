InventHelp Inventors Develop a Safe Package Delivery and Storage Unit (MBQ-156)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to provide an efficient, cost-saving and lower interaction alternative to residential and commercial package storage and delivery systems," said one of the three inventors from New York, N.Y., "so we invented the A. D. R."

The invention replaces traditional concierge services to minimize package handling for security and health-related reasons. It helps protect consumer or business packages/parcels from being moved, taken, or stolen from their property by unauthorized persons. The unit also protects deliveries from the effects of inclement weather such as rain and snow. The A.D.R. would ensure is easy to use, convenient and provides peace of mind by providing secure and safe handling of all packages in both deposits and deliveries. It could also be helpful to mitigate the present COVID-19 pandemic.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MBQ-156, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

