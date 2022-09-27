INADEV Wins a Coveted $107 Million Prime Contract to Support the Fraud Detection Unit of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS)

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fraud Investigation National Security Coordinated Heuristics (FINCH) Analytics program is a 5-year engagement that will leverage data science, analytics, agile frameworks, DevSecOps and human- centered design to identify and mitigate immigration fraud.

"We couldn't be more excited about this game-changing opportunity to partner with USCIS in its ongoing mission to protect millions of American citizens by detecting, mitigating and neutralizing identity fraud," said Jitesh Sachdev, INADEV co-founder and CEO. "This engagement represents the culmination of years' worth of ideation, driving leading-edge innovation by the best and brightest in the industry. We are proud and humbled to have been selected by USCIS and the Department of Homeland Security, and winning this unprecedented prime contract absolutely tracks with our growth trajectory."

"It is both our aspiration and goal to bring world-class ingenuity and innovation in data science and fraud detection to solve our clients' biggest challenges," said D.J. Dart, INADEV's Chief Strategy Officer. It is a privilege and honor to serve the USCIS mission, and to advance their ability to predict and identify fraud at scale and at speed."

USCIS is a leader across the federal government in the movement toward open-source solutions. With this contract, INADEV will support the USCIS mission by providing FINCH with advanced open-source Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning solutions to automate the detection and identification of fraud. By leveraging big data and AI/ML to proactively discover and surface new insights, INADEV will execute the next generation of analytics and business intelligence. The benefit to USCIS is the automation of analytics to meet their operational and investigative mission needs.

