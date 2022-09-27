Barracuda Web Application Firewall Named a Strong Performer by Independent Research Firm

Report looks at "12 providers that matter most," evaluating current offering, strategy, and market presence

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda, a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-first security solutions, today announced that the Barracuda Web Application Firewall (WAF) has been named a Strong Performer in "The Forrester Wave™: Web Application Firewalls, Q3 2022." The Barracuda WAF was specifically cited as, "a good choice for customers prioritizing user experience."

Barracuda Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Barracuda Networks, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

According to the Forrester report, "Barracuda has the most granular and intuitive anti-data-leakage features that we saw, with a range of out-of-the-box data types, the ability to define custom data types, and settings for the number of initial or trailing characters to display. Reporting and rule creation features are strong, if not quite differentiating."

"Barracuda offers customers strong protection against today's challenging threat environment, including the increasing volume and sophistication of application layer attacks," said Tim Jefferson, Barracuda SVP, Engineering and Product Management, Data, Network and Application Security. "We provide our customers with comprehensive, enterprise-grade application security that goes beyond traditional WAF protection. We believe the results of this report reinforce the trust our customers have in our WAF technology to meet their evolving application security needs."

