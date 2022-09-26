XNK Therapeutics to use generic name evencaleucel for lead candidate

HUDDINGE, Sweden, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XNK Therapeutics AB ("XNK") today announced it will adopt the generic name evencaleucel for its lead candidate targeting multiple myeloma. Evencaleucel was recently recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) as the International Nonproprietary Name (INN) for XNK's leading drug candidate.

"We are excited that the WHO now recognizes our leading drug candidate targeting multiple myeloma by recommending the generic name evencaleucel," said Johan Liwing, CEO of XNK Therapeutics. "XNK recently announced that the first patient with multiple myeloma was treated in a Phase II clinical study using evencaleucel, in combination with Sanofi's anti-CD38 antibody Sarclisa (isatuximab) at the Karolinska University Hospital in Stockholm. Evencaleucel will now be used in all communications going forward."

List 88 of recommended INN, including evencaleucel, will be published with the No. 3 issue of the WHO Drug Information, Vol 36. According to the WHO, INNs facilitate the identification of pharmaceutical substances or active pharmaceutical ingredients. Each INN is a unique name that is globally recognized and is public property. A nonproprietary name is also known as a generic name.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Liwing, CEO, XNK Therapeutics

Tel: +46 706 70 36 75

E-mail: johan.liwing@xnktherapeutics.com

About XNK Therapeutics AB

XNK Therapeutics is a clinical stage, immunotherapy company focusing its efforts on preventing and treating cancer by developing novel NK cell-based therapies. The company is at the forefront of the development of autologous NK cell-based products using its proprietary technology platform. The company's platform technology and lead investigational candidate drug was developed specifically to target cancers, including settings where allogeneic cell products are not readily applicable. The Company's objective is for its investigational candidate drug and proprietary platform technology to constitute key components in the cancer treatments of tomorrow. XNK Therapeutics is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For more info, please visit www.xnktherapeutics.com.

About XNK Therapeutics's technology platform

The platform has ideal properties to produce autologous NK cell-based drug candidates for targeting malignant diseases across a wide range of indications in mono- and combination therapy. It encompasses a unique closed manufacturing system for development of the NK cell-based products. The process includes a selective expansion and activation of NK cells from peripheral blood of patients with cancer. The product is produced in less than three weeks. It is delivered to the clinic upon need, where the product is thawed and infused into the patient without any further processing. The product has demonstrated an up to 10-year stability in liquid nitrogen. The assets of XNK Therapeutics are protected by patents in the US, Europe and certain other jurisdictions. Additional patent applications have been filed.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16693/3635703/1630224.pdf XNK Therapeutics to use generic name evencaleucel for lead candidate https://news.cision.com/xnk-therapeutics-ab/i/johan-liwing,c3092916 Johan Liwing

View original content:

SOURCE XNK Therapeutics AB